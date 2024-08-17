Comedy Night at the Community House-Ocean Beach Recreation has been utilizing Comedy Nights for fundraising with success and is now attracting more top talent for headline acts.

While wild weekends still belong to the younger crowd, comedy nights have emerged as a new trend in the midweek restaurant scene.

Led by The Hideaway, stand-up comedy is beginning to edge out mayhem and madness. Every Wednesday, the historic Housers Hotel hosts a different group of entertainers in their main dining room, and the public is eating it up.

Taking refuge from a dreary evening last week, my wife and I stopped in for dinner. While the food at the Hideaway never disappoints, the real treat comes not from the kitchen but from the center of the dining room. Led by Matt Vita, the regular master of ceremonies, three talented comics presented an entertaining performance worth the modest cover charge.

Brian O’Handley, one of the owners, said they were rethinking the fee.

“We’re experimenting with a couple of options. The best part for us is that we get people in off the street, not just the comedians’ families and friends.”

He also said that you don’t have to have dinner to enjoy the show. Leslie and Eric Palatnik were at the bar at the Hideaway. Eric enjoyed himself, while Leslie said, “I’m all about comedy. It’s something fun and different to do. It’s Nice to have options.”

This new motif is not confined to The Hideaway. On August 21, the Castaway will feature a night of frivolity with Jackie “The Joke Man” Martling, formerly of the Howard Stern show.

The OB Recreation also gets into the act with two shows this season. The first one was held on July 19, and Chris Brey said it was a smash. And on August 29, you can catch the mirth of Judy Gold. Advanced ticket sales are recommended.

Matthew’s also makes the list with their comedic Trivia Mondays. Table reservations are recommended, but drink-only players can form teams from the bar. They promise lots of laughs and cash prizes for the winners.

While the purpose is obviously to draw in the patrons, stand-up comedy is a refreshing deemphasis on alcohol and a wholesome alternative for locals and renters seeking a weeknight out. It can be risqué, so be careful with the kiddies and the prudes. But if you have an appetite for some solid entertainment, pick a spot. And remember, always leave ’em laughing.