KISMET KAPERS: Baked Goods, Burgers, and Band Music

The morning of July 13 dawned…wet! The organizers of one of Kismet’s longest-running Kismet Fire Department fundraisers, Patt V. and Michelle S., had early morning nightmares as the gray skies and ongoing drizzle were not good signs. Nevertheless, a line of waiting customers had formed outside the KFD doors waiting for the 8 a.m. opening. A third of the yummy baked goods were sold by 8:30 a.m., and most big cakes snapped up quickly. The sale was a great success with the help of many volunteer bakers and the setup and sales crews of the Villachi family, Kate and Brett A., Pam and Tony R., Rose Ann H., Sydney M., and Cathy S.

The late afternoon sun was perfect as Chef John B. and his crew set up tables for the 14 annual Burger Cook-off on the beach off Seabay Walk. Five contestants submitted six incredibly creative complex burgers each, cut into fourths for easy tasting by Judges Morgan M., Gregg W., and John A. Bystanders were then allowed to dig in and asked to complete evaluation forms, which the judges also considered. Cooks ended up with customized award t-shirts reading “Avant-Guard Award,” “Five-Napkin Burger Award,” “Awesome Jimmy Award” for the “Double Tap Burger” and the “Judge’s Choice Award,” for Frank and Heather’s “Cheeky Cheese Burger.”

The annual Pine Walk Block Party with a Hawaiian theme was wildly successful. As promised, the “Tradewinds” band began playing by 5:30 p.m. The growing crowd, including young children, was soon enthusiastically dancing and swaying to rock music favorites. Perhaps the decision to start early harkened back to memories of last year’s event that ended abruptly with a heavy downpour and a 14-hour blackout. The band was set up in the vast space by Hal and Nancy’s, and food was set out by at least 6 Pine Walk houses, as well as an ever-popular “ice luge.” Dana brought a large sheet cake in honor of the many “July birthdays.”

The annual fireworks display from Saltaire is scheduled for this Saturday night, August 3, along the Promenade Bay Walk there. Last year’s “Grucci” produced event was spectacular and easily viewed – and heard – here in Kismet. The annual Arthur Lem Memorial Children’s Snapper Fishing Tournament in Kismet is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21. Any child under 12, visitor or resident, is invited to sign up with a parent early that morning at a table alongside the Market. Look for detailed information in “Kismet Kapers” August 17 edition of the Fire Island and Great South Bay News.