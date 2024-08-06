SALTAIRE SUMMERY: Jogathons, Elections, and Moon Caves

Hello, Saltaire! A jubilant July has given way to a more august August, as summer steps on the inevitable downhill slope falling towards fall. And just as we’d begun to get things right. But worry not; there’s a month-long journey ahead until September mourns the end of oppressive heat and humidity and welcomes the more serene climate typical of early autumn––Unless we get a hurricane.

So, a quick reminder of the most imminent SCA communal fiestas. Saturday, August 3, the daylong Artisan Fair, wrapped by the convivial bring-your-own-food bay picnic and capped by a relaxing shower of post-dark fireworks. Eight days later (sorry, no math: Sunday, August 11), Saltaire’s 47th annual Jogathon chugs down the Village walk at once, messaging the importance of staying fit and time to get some lunch. The required registration is online only at the SCA’s website; the race’s entrants should queue at the gazebo’s entrance the day before to receive their T-shirts and bibs (lobsters not provided).

One week from the date of this issue comes Saltaire’s municipal election, Friday, August 9. Polls open at the Village Hall from 12 noon to 9 p.m., with no withdrawals on the horizon.

A propane leak was discovered at the Yacht Club on July 20 and swiftly identified and contained thanks to the adroit action of the SVFC, but until repairs were made, for a day or two, the absence of fuel and hot water meant a reliance on disposable paper and plastic products and simpler food choices, evoking the longed-for elegance of the 1970s. But with genuine Saltaire stoicism everyone muddled through, cocktails included.

As a break from terrestrial matters, Saltaire PS Sergeant Chris Degni and I talked recently about NASA’s discovery of a cave on the moon, and the subspace chatter about the possibility of lunar life within. Everyone’s known about the all-female underground selenic civilization, guarded by giant spiders ever since the release of the Sonny Tufts documentary “Cat-Women of the Moon” in 1953. NASA! All that money to tell us something we’ve known for 70 years. Saltaire’s annual budget for S’mores is so much more sensible.