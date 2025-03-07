The Bay Shore-Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade, a Boating Course, and the Wild & Scenic Family Friendly Film Festival: Things To Do, March 8-15

Sunday, March 9

Royal Variety British Invasion

Spend the afternoon at Connetquot Public Library, 760 Ocean Avenue, Bohemia as Tom Cavanagh and band play a tribute to the Rolling Stones, the Who, the Beatles, Manfred Mann and more from 2-3:30 p.m. No registration required. For more information, call (631) 567-5079.

Tuesday, March 11

Job Fair at The Islip Public Library

Stop by The Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue from 5-7 p.m. for a job fair presented by the Suffolk County One Stop Employment Center. Representatives from public and private Long Island businesses and organizations will be in the Islip Public Library’s Community Room to meet with you about potential employment! Registration is not required, all job seekers are welcome and encouraged to attend! For details, visit isliplibrary.org.

Friday, March 14

Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Spend the evening listening to the Preservation Hall Jazz Band at Patchogue Theatre For The Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue at 8 p.m. Holding the torch of New Orleans music aloft for more than 60 years, these talented musicians have stood the test of time. Admission: ~$50-$90. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Saturday, March 15

Women’s History Month: Art of Mary Blaire

Mary Blaire was one of Disney’s top animators of classic films and lead designer of the iconic theme park attraction, “It’s a Small World.” Learn to paint in her style at Connetquot River State Park Preserve, 4090 Sunrise Highway, Oakdale from 10 a.m. to noon. Reservations are required. For more details, visit parks.ny.gov/events.

Saturday, March 15

Wild & Scenic: Family Friendly Film Festival

Bring your little one for a morning matinee of incredible short films about our natural world to help connect and inspire young learners at Bayard Cutting Arboretum, 440 Montauk Highway, Oakdale from 10-11:30 a.m. Featuring titles such as Brave Girl, Kind of Fishy, You Are Not Small, Jojo – A Toad Musical and The Tundra- you’ll have a blast with the whole family! This program includes 45 minutes of short films and 45 minutes of activities that relate to the films. Light refreshments will be provided! Admission: $15. For details, visit bayardcuttingarboretum.com.

Saturday, March 15

March Music Matinee at Tiny Raccoon Books

After a winter hibernation, Tiny Raccoon Books, located at 277 Railroad Avenue, Sayville is co-hosting a music show with The Cave at 2 p.m., showcasing “Ides of March.” Listen to experimental music while checking out awesome books. This event is FREE to attend and welcomes all ages. For details, visit @tinyraccoonbooks on Instagram.