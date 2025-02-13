Great South Bay News Looks at Black History Month, the Patchogue Hotel Project, and the Downfall of a Beloved Local Estate in Our February 2025 Edition

William King Moss, III, President of the Islip-Smithtown Chapter NAACP, is featured on the cover of our February 2025 edition of Great South Bay News, and the shuttered Idle Hour Estate in Oakdale is the cover story of Between the Canals.

The February 2025 edition of Great South Bay News was printed earlier this week and is now available at popular local pickup spots just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Our cover story highlights a crucial interview with William King Moss, III, President of the Islip-Smithtown Chapter of the NAACP. He emphasizes significant points that we should all consider.

We also examine several significant local projects in the South Shore Long Island neighborhoods that recently received approval to proceed. One is in Bellport Village, where plans to upgrade the marina are in progress, and the other is in Patchogue, where plans for a major hotel are now closer to reality. Linda Leuzzi prepared both excellent reports.

In our Between the Canals Real Estate section, writer Christopher Verga explores the tragedy surrounding the Idle Hour Estate in Oakdale. This once-grand structure, the former flagship building of Dowling College, is a historical treasure at risk. What can be done to address the situation?

This issue highlights a state-level champion bowler from East Islip. Our Community Calendar offers a comprehensive guide to the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day parades in the South Shore neighborhoods. Additionally, this issue includes reviews, exhibits, and more.

Some pick-up locations include Bay Shore Bean coffee shop, Pat’s Marketplace in East Islip, Tiny Raccoon Books in Sayville, and the Islip Arts Council Gallery in South Shore Mall. You can also download our digital edition from our website, www.fireislandnews.com.