What We Can Learn from Demonstrators Protesting National Park Service Cuts

On Saturday, March 1st, approximately 75 people protested the National Park Service’s proposed budget cuts. They assembled in Field 5 at Robert Moses State Park and marched to the Fire Island Lighthouse. This public demonstration followed numerous protests across over 400 national parks and sites in our country throughout February. The cuts are part of President Trump’s newly established Department of Government Efficiency(DOGE), which is tasked with reducing the size and spending of the federal government. Any proposed budget reduction could jeopardize Fire Island National Seashore (FINS) daily operations, leading to an uncertain future.

FINS employs 40 year-round and 60 seasonal workers who maintain the 26-mile-long island, including the remote wilderness area and the historic 632-acre William Floyd Estate. The potential strain on staffing arises after several studies have classified the entire National Seashore and its historic sites as endangered. The National Parks Traveler report indicates that by 2050, the buildings on the historic registry, Sunken Forest, and all infrastructure within the National Seashore could disappear due to rising sea levels.

A sense of urgency could be felt among the demonstrators. A handful were affiliated with the 50501 Movement (50 Protests 50 States 1 Movement), which advocates for progressive causes. Most marchers were locals who did not belong to the 50501 Movement, but were concerned about the future of Fire Island. They descended upon the lighthouse from Field 5, holding signs that read “Our parks are the soul of America” and “Defend our National Park Service.” Many protesters talked among themselves about the nostalgic value of the island, where weddings took place and couples fell in love for the first time.

“Fire Island is one of the main draws of living on Long Island,” said Anna Masone of Patchogue. “People come from all over the country to visit our beaches, and we pay high taxes to enjoy them. When voting for someone whose mantra is ‘Drill, baby, drill,’ we will not receive the necessary protection for our pristine public spaces.”

Jeanne Mastrandrea of Oakdale added, “The science staff of the Seashore protect the rare seabeach amaranth, which is classified as endangered. Their work also includes measuring erosion levels to develop techniques for preserving the island’s gems, such as Sunken Forest.”

Once the group reached the lighthouse, one demonstrator climbed to the top and hung the American flag upside down, a maritime symbol of distress.

Among all the sobering concerns expressed by the demonstrators, the significant economic impact that a budget cut could have on the South Shore downtowns hosting ferry terminals was not articulated.

Fire Island attracts 2.5 million visitors each season to its well-maintained beaches, ecological wonders, and unique 17 communities. These visitors spend an average of $19.6 million on South Shore Long Island, creating nearly 200 jobs. One of the most successful economic impacts of Fire Island tourism has been the influx of disposable income that helped revitalize the previously blighted downtowns of Bay Shore and Patchogue. According to a National Park Service study, every dollar invested in the national parks generated a $10 boost to the nation’s economy. A devastating cut to Fire Island National Seashore is not merely a reduction in preserving ecological balance, but a potential death blow to our local economy.