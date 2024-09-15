Debut Book by Louis Venturelli Takes Us “In the Pines”

When New York City abstract painter Louis Venturelli took his first trip to Fire Island Pines in the summer of 2019, at age 29, he couldn’t have predicted it would lead to the publication of his first book of photography. What began as casually taking photos during three

summer rental weeks, evolved into the stunning new 104-page coffee table book “In the Pines” that captures both the natural beauty of the island and daily life in the predominantly Gay community. Released in June, the book has already been celebrated with exhibitions in New York City and the Pines, joining the ranks of must-have books gracing Pines homes, including Tom Bianchi’s “Fire Island Pines” and David Morgan’s “Beach.”

A native New Yorker raised in Bensonhurst and Staten Island, Louis was always artistically minded, with a sweet face framed by a shaved head and ginger facial scruff.

“I loved doing art. I just never knew that I could do it as a career.”

Indeed, his path would take a detour. After getting his Master’s in Education Policy at Teachers College, Columbia University, he first worked in education policy. He eventually established himself as a top consultant helping non-profits maximize their philanthropy. But even though he had a successful career that helped him work for causes close to his heart, something was missing.

Tired of PowerPoint, Microsoft Excel and writing business plans, he yearned to reconnect with things he loved. In 2018, he started a series of paintings for himself, inspired by the streets in his Brooklyn neighborhood. But despite picking up his paintbrushes again, it wasn’t until a fateful meeting two years later, on the beach in the Pines, that he’d realized painting could be more than a hobby.

Mutual friends introduced him to painter Doron Langberg, and their discussion about art led Venturelli to believe it might be possible.

“That day was a very special day for me. Daron is a very sweet individual whose work is beautiful. He was an artist, and I thought to myself, maybe I can be an artist, too.”

Feeling more confident, he posted one of his paintings on Instagram with the caption: Now available. It sold that very day. “It was a great sign,” he grins.

The Pines had also proven to be an inspiration in another way. In five summers, he’d amassed over 3,500 photos. In the book, you can see his keen eye in appreciating the small details, the play of light, and the contrast between abstract and literal. One image that stays with this author is a close-up of a telephone pole on the main thoroughfare, Fire Island Boulevard. It’s covered in seemingly decades’ worth of staples from the never-ending round of weekly poster advertisements. “The staples are like the number of rings on a tree,” he says. “They’re all rusted and close together, and every staple represents some act, party, or person promoting their business or show. It’s indicative of the community how much we cram in such a little bit of time.”

The genesis for what would become “In the Pines” was a conversation with another artist, this time the legendary photographer Bruce Weber. On a visit Weber made to Venturelli’s art studio in Dumbo, Brooklyn, Louis asked the iconic lensman what advice he had for an emerging artist, and specifically for putting together a book. Weber replied, “People are going to want to get to know YOU as much as they’re going to want to collect your work, so start memorializing your life.” He suggested buying a blank book and printer and printing things to paste inside: photos, poems, quotes, essays. “By the time you’re finished, you’ll have a concept.”

He bought a book and printer that night. “I thought, what kind of book do I want to publish, and what about my life would be interesting? I looked at my photos from Fire Island and said, ‘I think this is my treasure trove.’”

He moved fast. The book launched eight months after his meeting with Weber. Louis designed the book from start to finish, including the minimalist, dark green olive cover inspired by our pine trees.

The title is taken from local vernacular (“Are you in the Pines? We’re in the Pines.”)

Self-funded, it was printed and bound by the Rhode Island printing house Meridian Printing as a limited edition of 450, which is already almost sold out.

“It’s been a great response, and I’m very grateful to the Queer community, which has supported me,” he says. “And I think it’s fitting that I have my first book in a place where I met that first artist and thought, I can make a life in this. I feel like I’m living my dream.”