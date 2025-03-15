Sharks Take Center Stage in March Edition of Great South Bay News

Sharks in March? Some might consider it an eclectic combination. However, when Charles Evdos of Rise Life Services and John McGuigain of People’s Arc Suffolk approached us with their idea, we knew we had found our cover story for the March 2025 edition of Great South Bay News. Discover how these two men, each leading an essential human service not-for-profit organization, have united to create a unique and Long Island-appropriate fundraiser.

With the March Shark issue launched, we decided to up our game and interview Dr. Merry Camhi, one of Long Island’s leading shark experts. GSBN reporter Samantha Salerno conceived the idea after meeting Dr. Camhi at a Town of Islip press conference last summer. It was the perfect time to implement Samantha’s fantastic idea.

Samantha has also been compelling the Real Estate Roundtable for our Between the Canals Real Estate section in recent months. In this issue, she posed a question to local realtors that acknowledges Women’s History Month. Additionally, in Between the Canals, read about the highlighted home in the highly sought-after neighborhood of Great River, listed by Megan Gardner, a licensed salesperson with Signature Premier Properties.

Our March edition also features environmental content. Last month, the wind-driven surge in the Great South Bay generated such interest on our Facebook page that we decided an article was necessary. Claude Solnik skillfully explains what the phenomenon is and what it is not. On the ocean side, Linda Leuzzi updates us on the status of ongoing U.S. Army Corps of Engineers beach renourishment projects. Then, in our backyards, Long Island celebrates its songbirds… Some sing melodies, while others play percussion instruments. Seatuck Environmental Association’s John Turner shares more about these fine feathered rockstars.

On our website, another story that generated considerable interest was Christopher Verga’s in-depth look at the troubling state of affairs of Oakdale’s Idle Hour mansion and its decline since Dowling College closed in 2016. Residents have every right to be concerned. Two individuals were arrested last month for trespassing on property. This crime and others are detailed in our Great South Bay Blotter, a feature you will only find in Great South Bay News.

Our local treasures can’t be replicated once they are gone, so Verga’s story resonated with so many. In this month’s issue, he explores a success story as he recalls West Islip’s grassroots campaign to save La Grange Inn.

The March 2025 edition of Great South Bay News features many more excellent reads. You can easily pick up a copy at various locations across South Shore Long Island or download a digital edition from our website.