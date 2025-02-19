SOUTH SHORE L.I. REAL ESTATE TOP SELLERS, JANUARY 2025

WEST ISLIP: 41 Church Lane, 11795

DATE SOLD: January 15, 2025

PRICE: $1,003,100

SOLD BY: RE/MAX Best

DETAILS: This 1890 home has a rich history. Christ Episcopal Church was organized in West Islip in 1871 and built its sanctuary on Montauk Highway. Funds were saved to construct a rectory for priests directly behind the church several years later. By 1946, Christ Church had closed and sold its building to Ukrainian Catholic congregation, and its former rectory was sold to a private buyer and absorbed into a new neighborhood being built behind the church off Montauk Highway. After the new congregation moved to Lindenhurst 20 years ago, the 1870s church was purchased by Catholic Health Services for use as a medical office. Today, the rectory at 41 Church Lane is a renovated, modern four-bedroom home with 10-foot ceilings and hardwood floors throughout, blending in nicely with the surrounding community. Skylights on both the first and second floors flood the home with natural light, and a central vacuum system makes cleaning simple. In the yard, a large deck leads to a patio surrounding an in-ground pool. This historical home offers the buyers the best in modern conveniences in a convenient location close to shopping and transportation services.

BAY SHORE: 163 Anchor Lane, 11706

DATE SOLD: January 14, 2025

PRICE: $1,054,100

SOLD BY: Eric G. Ramsey Jr. Associates

DETAILS: Originally on part of the 1875 estate of Henry B. Hyde, founder of the Equitable Life Assurance Society, this townhome was built in 1977 along with the rest of The Admiralty, a private gated community, after the death of the estate’s final owners, who also sold or donated land for Southward Ho Country Club, the Bay Shore Yacht Club, and St. Peter’s by-the-Sea Episcopal Church. The Admiralty property features 160 one- and two-level townhomes on 100 acres landscaped by an associate of Frederick Law Olmstead Jr. in the 1920s. Residents have access to a marina, lighted tennis courts, and acres of parkland for jogging and recreation. This Anchor Lane home features sweeping lake views, three bedrooms, and two and a half baths. Solid wood floors throughout are complemented by all-new millwork, a renovated formal dining room, a butler’s pantry with refrigeration, and a private home office.

SAYVILLE: 7 Millpond Road, 11782

DATE SOLD: January 14, 2025

PRICE: $871,000

SOLD BY: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

DETAILS: Several parks, including the Islip Grange and the Meadow Croft Estate with its vineyard and tasting room, are a walking distance from this renovated Sayville home. Easy access to the Sayville ferry terminal and train station are nearly as close. With four bedrooms and two and a half baths, the home features a new eat-in kitchen with all-new appliances, including a double oven and a wet bar for entertaining. An oversized great room measuring 20 by nearly 30 overlooks a landscaped backyard with brick paver patio, and a finished basement provides additional living space.

WEST ISLIP: 90 East Sequams Lane, 11795

DATE SOLD: January 17, 2025

PRICE: $1,200,000

SOLD BY: Century 21 AA Realty

DETAILS: Conveniently located near downtown Babylon on West Islip’s west end, this updated waterfront colonial features two and a half baths and four bedrooms, including a primary suite with ensuite bath. The lushly landscaped one-third-acre property includes a 100-foot bulkhead only yards away from the Great South Bay, allowing for easy access to Fire Island and points east and west. Built in 1974 in the prestigious Sequams Colony area, the home includes a two-car attached garage, a formal dining room, and an eat-in kitchen with central air-conditioning throughout.

OAKDALE: 60 Middlesex Avenue, 11769

DATE SOLD: January 6, 2025

PRICE: $940,000

SOLD BY: Realty Connect USA L.I.

DETAILS: Built in 1987 less than a block from Idle Hour School in the desirable Connetquot School District, this four-bedroom home has been renovated from top to bottom over the last five years. Two second-floor bedrooms feature balconies. The front entry doors open to a grand formal foyer with staircase. Separate driveways approach the house from both Middlesex and Asbury avenues, allowing for ample on-site parking, and recently installed solar panels help to defray utility costs.

WEST ISLIP: 50 Skipper Drive, 11795

DATE SOLD: January 15, 2025

PRICE: $1,199,999

SOLD BY: RE/MAX Best

DETAILS: Every room in this seven-year-old home overlooks the water. Constructed at the end of a cul-de-sac with canals lining the south and west sides of the property, this home is set 10.5 feet above water level with 277 feet of corrugated PVC bulkhead offering easy docking for multiple vessels. The living room features vaulted ceilings with recessed lighting, and an eat-in kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and granite countertops with custom cabinets. In spite of the location of this 2,200-square-foot home, taxes on the property are less than $20,000.