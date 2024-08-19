BAY SHORE: Bay Shore Deli’s Healthy Corner Store Kickoff

On August 6, the Bay Shore Deli at 60 Reddington Street, Bay Shore, officially joined in the “Healthy Grocer Campaign,” organized by Riverhead-based Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County. These individuals aim to improve access to healthy eating for families in underserved communities. The newest addition to a Long Island-wide initiative has just landed on the South Shore.

On a sunny morning, elected officials, including County Legislator Samuel J. Gonzalez and New York State Senator Monica Martinez, showed up to continue their support for the event. Representatives from Northwell Health and Cohen Children’s Medical Center were also in attendance, eager to chat with attendees.

“Bay Shore Deli is proud of our long record of service to our community,” said Jose Marmol, Manager of the Bay Shore Deli. “We’re pleased to have the opportunity to work in partnership with Cornell Cooperative Extension to help our customers make more nutritious food choices. The improvements that we’ve made in our store are certain to help improve the health of Bay Shore families.

During the event, a brief press conference occurred outside the establishment, where the crowd could hear from coordinators and officials who worked tirelessly on making this initiative a reality.

“It’s important that we offer healthy initiatives and healthy foods at local frequented places, such as this deli,” Vanessa Lockel, Director of Cornell Cooperative Extension of Suffolk County, said. Corner store delis are a major part of a community with their close proximity to residents, and creating spaces with fresh produce is critical for residents.

Attendees of this open house were given $10 vouchers for a fresh produce purchase from the establishment. A free meal was also provided, and patrons could choose from endless options behind the crystal-clear glass counter. One of my favorites was the Pastelón, a plantain lasagna, which was especially fresh on this early morning. I also indulged in a cup of fresh orange juice from the counter.

This initiative aims to promote healthier eating habits and relationships with food by promoting greater access to fruits, vegetables, and whole-grain options. The Bay Shore Deli is the seventh corner store to join the mission, and it will certainly not be the last.