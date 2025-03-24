Developmental Disabilities Institute 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament Raises $28,000 for People with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities

Developmental Disabilities Institute (DDI) is thrilled to announce the success of its 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament, held at Great South Bay Brewery, in Bay Shore, on Saturday, March 8.
An impressive $28,000 was raised for the support special education and critical services for children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.
The event attracted more than 100 guests, including members of the business community and the DDI family. The tournament featured a lively bracket-style competition with 40 teams vying for the coveted title of BOSS of the TOSS. Participants enjoyed a day filled with fun, networking, and philanthropy, all while contributing to a meaningful cause.
“This is a really important community of people to support, that is super vulnerable and very under-recognized,” said Joseph W. Schmidt, Esq., Chairperson of DDI Board of Directors. “The exceptional care and services DDI provides profoundly enriches lives.”
The success of this event was made possible by the generosity of key sponsors, including:
· Russ & Cathy Snaith
These sponsors, along with attendees, played a crucial role in raising funds that will directly benefit developmentally disabled individuals.
Building on the success of the Cornhole Tournament, DDI is excited to announce its upcoming 25th Annual Golf Classic & Pickleball Tournament, scheduled for June 9 at The Muttontown Club in East Norwich. This event promises to be another opportunity for the community to come together in support of DDI’s vital work.
For more information about DDI and its events, please visit www.ddiny.org.
About Developmental Disabilities Institute
Developmental Disabilities Institute is a leading human services organization based in Smithtown, NY, dedicated to providing special education and a therapeutic milieu of day and residential services to children and adults with autism and other I/DD. Through its dedicated staff and innovative approaches, DDI continually works towards building a society that values and includes people of all abilities. For more information, visit www.ddiny.org.