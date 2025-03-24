Developmental Disabilities Institute 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament Raises $28,000 for People with Autism and Other Developmental Disabilities

The Finn family attending the Developmental Disabilities Institute 3rd Annual Cornhole Tournament at Great South Bay Brewery in Bay Shore.

An impressive $28,000 was raised for the support special education and critical services for children and adults with autism and other developmental disabilities.

The event attracted more than 100 guests, including members of the business community and the DDI family. The tournament featured a lively bracket-style competition with 40 teams vying for the coveted title of BOSS of the TOSS. Participants enjoyed a day filled with fun, networking, and philanthropy, all while contributing to a meaningful cause.

“This is a really important community of people to support, that is super vulnerable and very under-recognized,” said Joseph W. Schmidt, Esq., Chairperson of DDI Board of Directors. “The exceptional care and services DDI provides profoundly enriches lives.”

The success of this event was made possible by the generosity of key sponsors, including:

· Russ & Cathy Snaith

These sponsors, along with attendees, played a crucial role in raising funds that will directly benefit developmentally disabled individuals.

For more information about DDI and its events, please visit www.ddiny.org