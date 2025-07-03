Where to See the Fireworks and Other Things to Do this Fourth of July Weekend

Where to see the fireworks? That’s always the big question. The good news is that there are great viewing options on Fire Island and the South Shore, and displays are visible on either side of the Great South Bay.

Long Island Duck Post-Game: Although located a little inland in Central Islip, the Long Island Ducks’ post-game fireworks displays are visible from Fire Island and neighboring communities in proximity to Fairfield Properties Ballpark, provided the weather is clear. It is first in line, with a display scheduled to take place on July 3 after 6:35 p.m.

The gated community in central holds its annual fireworks display from a barge located on the Great South Bay, making visibility ideal from both sides of the bay, as well as neighboring communities from both the east and west. The show begins at approximately 9 p.m. on July 4. Fire Island Pines: With The Invasion celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, a fireworks display has been added to the itinerary thanks to the sponsorship of Tryst Hospitality and the Fire Island Property Owners Association. The display begins at 9:30 p.m. on July 4.

Other Events of Interest

Friday, July 4

Patchogue Lion’s Club July 4th Parade

This South Shore favorite begins at 10:30 a.m., with Patchogue Village Mayor Paul V. Pontieri Jr. as Grand Marshal. The procession runs along West Avenue and West Main Streets.

Friday, July 4

Ocean Beach Children’s 4th of July Parade

Kids rule the day in Ocean Beach as they ride parade floats designed by themselves and their families. Beginning at the Ocean Beach Firehouse, participants will receive their numbers. The procession runs from 11 a.m. to noon. There will be prizes for all, followed by the Ocean Beach Police Department (OBPD) picnic at the ball field and games by the Ocean Beach Youth Group (OBYG) at 1 p.m. It’s an exciting day for all—mark your calendar!

Friday, July 4

Invasion of Fire Island Pines

Celebrating its 50th anniversary, this world-famous event takes place only here on Fire Island! Drag queens and kings start at the Ice Palace in Cherry Grove between noon and 1 p.m. Dress to be fabulous—and don’t be late! A short procession to the ferry, led by Homecoming Queen Panzi, marks the start of festivities as the invading ferry is boarded and the voyage begins! In Fire Island Pines, a pre-show will be held at 12:30 p.m., produced by choreographer Louis Villabon. The arrivals will land in the harbor at 2 p.m. Hog dog carts will be available at the waterfront all day, with dining and tea dances to follow at The Blue Whale and The Pavilion into the evening, then fireworks at 9:30 p.m. All Pines events are presented in partnership by Tryst Hospitality and the Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association.

Through July 5

Used Book Sale at Free Union Church

The Free Union Church of Ocean Beach is holding their annual used book sale. Grab new titles at bargain prices. Declutter and donate book you have already read. Socialize and mingle with fellow bookworms! Thursday, July 3, 3-7 p.m., Friday July 4, 10:30-11 a.m.; and Satutuday, July 5, 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

July 5 & 6

“Panzi, Queen of the Pines”

As part of the 50th Anniversary Invasion, the CM Performing Arts Center, in conjunction with the Arts Project of Cherry Grove and the Rainbow Connection, brings you an all-new jukebox musical: Panzi, The Queen of The Pines. Performances will be held at the Cherry Grove Community House and Theater on July 5 at 3 p.m., and Sunday, July 6 at 8 p.m. Tickets are available at the Community House theater box office.

To find more events, please refer the community calendar of our July 4 edition.