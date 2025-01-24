Live Music, Puzzle Swaps, and Lunar New Year: Things to Do on the South Shore This Week

Children can learn about the Year of the Snake at Patchogue-Medford Library’s Medford branch as the Lunar New Year celebrations begin.

Live music from Patchogue Theatre to St. Peter’s By the Sea in Bay Shore, and more! There is plenty to warm the heart during this last week of January 2025.

Friday, January 24

Fleetwood Macked at The Boulton Center

Fleetwood Macked, the Ultimate Tribute to Fleetwood Mac, will take the stage at The Boulton Center for The Performing Arts, 37 West Main Street, Bay Shore, at 8 p.m. Complete with costume changes, dialogue, and video backdrops, it’s a must-see show. For tickets and more information, visit boultoncenter.org.

Friday, January 24

Live Music: Strange But Surf

Check out a live performance from Strange But Surf at Bartini Bar, 124 North Carll Avenue, Babylon at 9 p.m. Experience the unique brand of Instrumental Rock & Roll Surf Music, paired with delicious food and drinks. For information, call (631) 897-0681.

Saturday, January 25

Puzzle Swap

Calling all puzzle enthusiasts! Stop by the Islip Public Library, 71 Monell Avenue, Islip from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. for the first annual community puzzle swap! Bring a puzzle and take a puzzle! For more information, call (631) 581-5933.

Saturday, January 25

LI Authors Group “Author Saturdays”

Spend the afternoon at Author Saturdays, a Book Talk and book Signing at the Islip Arts Council Gallery, South Shore Mall, 1701 Sunrise Highway, Bay Shore, at 1 p.m., as Dr. Angela Parrino discusses her series of interactive children’s books! Her talk will include old and new wellness views and describe the six principal areas covered in her series. For more details, visit isliparts.org.

Saturday, January 25

Fan Halen: The World’s Most Authentic Tribute to Van Halen

Fan Halen brings the stage to life with a heartfelt tribute to the band and the spirit of an era! Join this amazing tribute band at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, at 8 p.m. Admission prices range from $50 to $80. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org or call (631) 207-1313.

Sunday, January 26

Island Symphony Bach Festival

The Island Symphony Bach Festival will be held at St. Peter’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, 550 South Country Road, Bay Shore, at 2 p.m. Featuring internationally acclaimed French Violinist Emmanuel Coppey, you won’t want to miss this. Tickets will be sold at the door—admission: $15. For details, visit islandsymphony.org.

Wednesday, January 29

Lunar New Year Lanterns

Grades K-6 are invited to learn about the Lunar New Year at Patchogue-Medford Library, Medford Branch, Medford Athletic Complex, 2151 Horseblock Road Medford from 11 a.m. to noon. Learn how this memorable holiday is celebrated and make a glowing lantern decoration. For details, visit pmlib.org.

