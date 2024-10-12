South Shore “Spooktakular” Things to Do This Halloween Season

All things ghoulish on the Great South Bay happen in October, leading up to Halloween, and there’s something for everyone in the neighborhood. From beer tasting to boat burnings, history talks, and picture shows. What’s your pleasure?

🎃 Halloween Costume Dinner Cruise

The Town of Islip Parks, Recreation and Cultural Affairs invites all ghouls and goblins for a spooktacular evening aboard the Lauren Kristy Paddlewheel Boat, Bay Shore Marina, 150 South Clinton Avenue, Bay Shore, Saturday, October 12, from 5-8:30 p.m. Cruise along the Great South Bay in your favorite costume; ribbons will be given to the most original, scariest and best couple/group! This event is for ages 21 and up. Tickets are $65 per Islip Town resident and $75 per non-Islip resident. Visit islipny.gov.



🎃 Mourning at the Sagtikos Manor

Spend the day enjoying a historic festival at Sagtikos Manor, 677 West Montauk Highway, Bay Shore, Sunday, October 13, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Experience live music, craft demonstrations, and learning the strange customs of Victorian mourning. For more information, visit sagtikosmanor.org.



🎃 Bats & Brews Benefit

Seatuck Environmental Association will host the 15th Annual Bats & Brews Benefit at Scully Estate, 550 South Bay Avenue, Islip on Saturday, October 19, at 7 p.m. On the wooded grounds of the historic Scully Estate, enjoy craft beer from Long Island’s best breweries, an expert wildlife presentation, live music, beer-friendly food from local restaurants, and more! For tickets and more information, visit seatuck.org/bats-and-brews.

🎃 “Jekyll & Hyde, The Musical”

CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale revives the Broadway hit through October 19. Visit www.cmpac.com or call 631-218-2810 for tickets.



🎃 Halloween Boat Burning at the Long Island Maritime Museum

The Annual Halloween Boat Burning will occur at the Long Island Maritime Museum, 88 West Avenue, West Sayville on Friday, October 25, starting at 5 p.m. This intriguing Halloween tradition is quite the sight! Come watch as an old boat is safely burned in the Great South Bay. Cost: $5/person, Kids 5 and under are free. For more details, visit limaritime.org.



🎃 Drag Queen Halloween Extravaganza

Get ready for a spooktacular night of fabulous drag queens, killer costumes, and Halloween fun at The Pine Grove Inn,1 First Street, East Patchogue, Saturday, October 26, from 8 p.m. to midnight. Experience live music, electric drag performances, drinks, and more! Cost: $30-140. For tickets and details, visit Eventbrite or call 631-569-5719.

🎃 Maritime Folklore & Myths Surrounding New York and Long Island

The Babylon Village Historical & Preservation Society and Brooke Franks will host an event surrounding the maritime folklore and tall tales surrounding New York and Long Island’s legendary waters at the Babylon Village Museum, 117 West Main Street, Babylon, on Sunday, October 27, from 2-3:30 p.m. From the ghost of the Fire Island Lighthouse to the shipwreck of Louis V. Place, you won’t want to miss these exciting stories. Cost: FREE. For details, visit babylonhistoricalsociety.org.



🎃 The Rocky Horror Picture Show- 49th Anniversary Spectacular Tour

Join the original ‘Columbia,’ Nell Campbell, for a screening of the original unedited movie, “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, on Sunday, October 27, at 6:30 p.m. Come see the screening with a live shadow cast and audience participation, a costume contest and more! Prop bags will be available for purchase. For tickets and more information, visit patchoguetheatre.org.

Do you have a South Shore Long Island event you wish to promote? Submit it for consideration at o charge to events.fireislandnews.com/add-your-event.