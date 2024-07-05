Summer is Here with Alive by the Bay

Dancing in the street is encouraged at Alive by the Bay.

Summer’s first “Alive by the Bay,” of 2024 was held on Tuesday, June 25, on Main Street in Bay Shore. The annual summer-time street fair has become well-known among South Shore communities and continues to gather momentum as there’s something for everyone to enjoy!

Organized by the Bay Shore Restaurant Committee, live music could be heard throughout downtown as four local bands performed simultaneously from different stages.

Decadia enchanted crowds from the Third Avenue Stage, as JHaus Band dazzled onlookers from the Fourth Avenue Stage. The band Fiesta Tropical sparked a handful to dance

in the streets near the Boulton Center, while from the West End Stage, Threes Accompany played their hearts out.

Enjoying the stellar musicians, a wide variety of vendors with light shopping and delectable street food, and a play area for children are just a few of the highlights this favorite street fair offers.

The next Alive by the Bay comes up July 9, from 5-9 p.m., featuring music from O El Amor, Tim Mooney & Friends, Southbound, and Beer Nutz. Don’t miss out!!