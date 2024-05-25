ROSE’S VIEW CHERRY GROVE: Getting Back to the Grove

Unfortunately, we lost too many people this past year. Ruth (Ruthie) Kosoff lived in the Grove with her partner David Medina for the past 30 years.

Cherry Grove residents including Michael Fitzgerald and I attended the Cherry Grove “In Town Party” at the New York Monster in March. We also attended the off-Broadway production of “Pride House” in January. The play was in set in circa-1938 Cherry Grove and written by Chris Weikel, neighborhood regular.

Rose Levine took her act to Newport, R.I., and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, in September and February accompanied by Mark Hartman. Catch her on July 6 at the Cherry Grove Community House in “Hello Gorgeous.”

Congratulations to our new president of the Arts Project of Cherry Grove, Michael Moran. We will surely see him at the 49th Arts Project of Cherry Grove membership social Memorial Weekend as we vote for 2024 Homecoming Queen at the Community House.

Let’s remember dear friends who departed over the winter including longtime Ruthie Kosoff, a sweet woman; Brad Bradely, who performed in many Broadway and APCG shows; Amber Hollibaugh, a true Gay activist; popular homeowner Walter Quetc; Maurice (Rick) Reder; Scott Richard; and Dicken Acraman, who lived in CG before moving to Fort Lauderdale.

Memorial weekend at the Community House, Arts Project of Cherry Grove, will host their 49th social to elect our Homecoming Queen for 2024. Don’t miss it!

Robert “Rose” Levine does it all, writing, singing and living happily in “Roseland” by the bay. An early and longtime columnist here. The term “Invasion” was coined right here by his pen.