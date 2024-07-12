Rose’s View, FIRE ISLAND PINES: True Emerald Cities

Somewhere over the rainbow, Fire Island Pines and Cherry Grove are truly Emerald Cities. Townsmen are always available to sing, dance, and dress like the lollipop boys in appropriate costumes for any occasion.

“There’s No Place Like Home” was the theme of the 49th Pines Invasion. Luis Villabon hosted and performed with great enthusiasm. Seth Sikes, Rose Levine, and others performed. Sugar B. Real led the procession with great style. The ferry arrived with hundreds of glamourous Queens. What a day it was.

Judy Garland died on June 22, 1969, which is also the anniversary of Stonewall. The Stonewall Museum in NYC opened on June 28, 2024, and President Joe Biden was the guest of honor. Later that evening at the Hammerstein Ballroom, President Biden and Dr. Jill were introduced by Elton John at an elaborate LGBTQ+ fundraiser for President Biden’s Victory Fund, aka Democratic National Committee, founded by Pines resident Andy Tobias 25 years ago. He was one of the speakers, along with Pete Buttigieg and Chasten. Entertainers Billy Porter and Alan Cumming.

After the Invasion, Andy Tobias had his 39th annual July 4 Lobster Fest.