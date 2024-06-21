ROSE’S VIEW FIRE ISLAND PINES: Women’s Pride, SAGE & Vodka

Women in white at the Women’s Pride in the Pines event.

“Women’s Pride in The Pines 2024” on June 8 was Linda Gottlieb’s 14th season. The afternoon portion of the event was a dance and display of exciting prizes for a silent auction. The event moved to Whyte Hall for dinner, with a show featuring comedienne Marion Grodin (daughter of Charles Grodin) and singer Natalie Pinto who were both top-notch entertainers. The proceeds went to Trinity Place Shelter, a small organization that houses, feeds, and helps people in need.

Another great event coming to the Pines is the third season of “Barn on Fire” which will appear at Whyte Hall on June 22.

The 32nd Annual Pines SAGE Fundraiser hosted at Ed Schulhafer and Crayton Robey’s Bayfront home honored community members: Chris Mai, Vinnie Petrarca, Rick Margolius, Marc Christensen, and Nick Ammaturo.

Panzi and I attended an opening of an Invasion Exhibit in New York City at the Daniel Cooney Fine Art Gallery at 508 W. 26 St. It features stunning photographs by Pines resident Phillip Gutman and is on display from June 6 through July 12.

The Pines Liquor Shop Boys now sell their own in-house private-label Vodka, bearing the same name as the shop. Give it a try!