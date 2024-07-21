Arts & Letters

Two significant events happened on Friday, July 12. In Cherry Grove, a book launch party for “Safe Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove.” This tome enshrines the acclaimed exhibition at the New York Historical Society in 2019 and Florida’s Stonewall Gallery in 2020. A self-guiding walking tour in Cherry Grove based on the exhibit remains on display in Cherry Grove through July 21. Visit cgarchives.org/safe-haven-book if you are interested in ordering a copy.

That same night, Ocean Beach Historical Society held an opening reception for “Good Morning, Ocean Beach,” a group exhibit featuring Gail Stamler, Andrea Bass, and Craig Rubenstien. Read more about the exhibit in our “Meet the Cover Artist section on page 38.