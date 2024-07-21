Newspaper cover

Cherry Grove & Pines

Arts & Letters

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
The Cherry Grove Archives Collection Committee.
Lorraine Michels, Parker Sargent, Brain Files (back row), (Stella) Anna Bruzzese, Troy Files, Lee Sharmat, members of the Cherry Grove Archives Collection committee.
Photo by Susan Kravitz.

Two significant events happened on Friday, July 12. In Cherry Grove, a book launch party for “Safe Haven: Gay Life in 1950s Cherry Grove.” This tome enshrines the acclaimed exhibition at the New York Historical Society in 2019 and Florida’s Stonewall Gallery in 2020. A self-guiding walking tour in Cherry Grove based on the exhibit remains on display in Cherry Grove through July 21. Visit cgarchives.org/safe-haven-book if you are interested in ordering a copy.

 

 

Patricia Goff, and Kai Davis at the launch party.
Israel Cruz, Troy Files, Parker Sargent (co-curator), Daniel Nardicio; and Tabasco.Photo by Susan Kravitz.

 

That same night, Ocean Beach Historical Society held an opening reception for “Good Morning, Ocean Beach,” a group exhibit featuring Gail Stamler, Andrea Bass, and Craig Rubenstien. Read more about the exhibit in our “Meet the Cover Artist section on page 38.

Susan Grossman, Dawn Lucian, and Gail Stamler at the opening reception.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Mackenzie Lowry-Jacobs chatting with Kenny Goodman.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.
Susie Cafuoco with Gilda Mooney-Dube.
Ellen and Axel.Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

