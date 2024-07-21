Forever Peter Pan: Fire at Bay Shore’s Favorite Diner Hits Home

Bay Shore’s Peter Pan Diner has been a South Shore Long Island institution. Its closure (the first time in 69 years) due to a kitchen fire in the early hours of July 1st has left a significant void in the community, evoking a wave of nostalgia and memories.

In 1955, America’s favorite dinner was Salisbury steak, meatloaf, shepherd’s pie, or a casserole with mashed potatoes. The tastes of the younger sock-hop crowd differed with a simple cheeseburger and fries. Almost universally, the favorite shared dessert was layered

strawberry Jell-O mold with a slice of hummingbird cake (ingredients include canned pineapple, lemon zest, and walnuts) or maybe some key lime pie. Today, popular American dinners most likely include a Cuban sandwich, Mac and Cheese, Chicken fingers/tenders, Buffalo Chicken Wings, and maybe the iconic cheeseburger with fries – for dessert, ice cream with a slice of apple pie, chocolate cake, or a tiramisu. Within sixty-nine years, our food trends have changed drastically, but withstanding the test of time, Bay Shore’s Peter Pan Diner was an institution.

“This was the spot to meet up after bar hoping in Bay Shore,” stated former Islip Terrace resident Justin Truax. “Over an order of chicken fingers and fries, my friends and I used to reflect on the night’s highlights.”

Chris Preciado of Islip stated, “It has always been there. It’s easy for everyone to meet up; it’s at the crossroads of wherever you go. The menu is classic diner food but great tasting at reasonable prices. Overall, the friendly staff and other patrons make it a destination.”

“I have been going to Peter Pan for over 20 years. I can always depend on the welcoming atmosphere. The food was excellent, and everyone always had something positive to say. It always felt like a home away from home”, stated Billy Moss of Brentwood.

“Peter Pan was a unique diner. It was family-friendly,” Marilynn Domagala of Bay Shore explained. “During my childhood, we rarely went out to eat. Budgets were tight, but Peter Pan was local, tasty, and generous portions at an affordable price. As a teen, Peter Pan was the last stop at the end of the night for a shake or midnight breakfast. In later years, I would take my mother-in-law to Peter Pan for a cobb salad. She was suffering from dementia, but she was lucid and excited to go to Peter Pan. It evoked long-ago memories for both of us”.

For Middle Island resident George Daloia, it is all about the Eggs Benedict no matter the time of day, but for me, it was a simple omelet with a side of home fries and rye toast.

Since moving to Bay Shore over 20 years ago, that omelet and friendly staff will watch me grow through almost all major life events. I contemplated what grad school to attend and how to budget paying for my wedding, first house, and first kid, which all happened over the same omelet and home fries drenched with A1 steak sauce, rye toast, and washed down with black coffee.

The overall sentiment of the residents is that the shared space provided the community with a sense of emotional authenticity. Meeting up with friends after a night of bar hopping, stopping by for a Sunday brunch with fellow partitioners, a self-reflection on life’s challenges, or just catching up with a friend, Peter Pan Diner was always in the background. The desire for an authentic local experience will always beat the superficial national restaurant chain. Millions of dollars in market research to recreate a hometown feel do not happen in strategic corporate boardroom meetings but organically among the community the restaurant serves.

Owner Peter Lentzeres could not be reached for further comment. But the restaurant’s voicemail stated: “We anticipate reopening in six to nine months and appreciate the love and support from our wonderful customers. We look forward to reopening bigger and better and welcoming you all back soon.”