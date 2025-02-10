Lindenhurst Company Builds Trust Between Children and Law Enforcement

Visual Citi Vice President Arif Devji (right) and Fatima Jivraj, Human Resources Generalist (left), present donation to Cindy O’Pharrow, President of Cops N Kids Long Island (center).

Lindenhurst-based global design firm, Visual Citi has made a donation to Cops N Kids Long Island to promote safety, education, and camaraderie among young people in the Long Island communities.

Visual Citi is pleased to reinforce its commitment to community engagement and support by making a monetary donation to Cops N Kids Long Island, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering positive relationships between law enforcement and youth in our community.

Cops N Kids Long Island works tirelessly to build trust and understanding between children and law enforcement officers through engaging programs and activities. By providing resources and support, Visual Citi is proud to contribute to Cops N Kids’ mission of creating a safer, more connected community for all.

“We are proud to support Cops N Kids and their meaningful work within the community,” said Arif Devji, Vice President of Visual Citi. “Supporting local organizations is a core part of our company’s ongoing commitment to social responsibility.”

About Visual Citi

Visual Citi is a full-service signage, printing and fabrication company located in Lindenhurst, New York. Established in 2004, Visual Citi has a solid New York base with 100,000 square feet of production space and more than 100 employees.