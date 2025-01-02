Northwell Baby New Year Born to Babylon Parents

Hello, Baby New Year, and congratulations to Meryum Ali and Ashfaq Khan on the birth of their daughter! She is Northwell Health’s first baby of 2025, born at 12:10 a.m. at Huntington Hospital.

She weighs 8 pounds 6 ounces and measures 21 inches long. Her proud parents have named her Gulbano, which means “Princess of Flowers” in Urdu. She is the couple’s second child and will join her older brother at her family’s North Babylon home.

How did the couple feel upon learning their little girl was a Long Island Baby New Year after enduring nearly 10 hours in the labor room?

“We are so excited our baby is healthy, but this makes it just a little more special,” said Khan.

