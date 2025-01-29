L.E.B. Electric Makes Donation to Support U.S. Military Veterans and Beacon House

As part of their community giving initiative, L.E.B Electric contributed $1,000 in gift cards to the United Veterans Beacon House gift card program, benefitting their interim housing residents. This donation bridges the gap between dry goods that the veterans receive every week as a delivery from the program and healthy fresh meats, fruits, vegetables, and dairy products that they can purchase.

The United Veterans Beacon House (UVBH), founded in 1994 and headquartered in Bay Shore, New York, provides essential services to help veterans recover. These include, but are not limited to, veteran residential, employment, stabilization, and advancement programs. For more information, please visit www.uvbh.org.

“The United Veterans Beacon House does amazing work to assist Long Island veterans to develop a sense of self-worth and independence,” said L.E.B. Electric President William Parker. “L.E.B. Electric is proud to support their mission and donate these gift cards in the hope that our veterans, who fought tirelessly to protect our freedoms, can have a better quality of life.”