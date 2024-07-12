Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Ocean Beach

OBPD POLICE BLOTTER: Punching Out a Blow-up Figurine

By Shoshanna McCollum Posted on
fake IDs
A collection of all fictitious licenses collected by the OBPD so far this summer.
Photo by Shoshanna McCollum.

July 2

  • A welfare check takes place at 230 Wilmot at 8:34 a.m.
  • A possible fire is reported at 35 Ocean Road at 4:23 p.m.

July 3

  • Call to Assist Suffolk County Marine Bureau comes in at 7:32 a.m.
  • An ongoing investigation requires contact with St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington at 10 a.m.
  • A disturbance erupts near Flair House at 10:50 a.m.
  • A youth is reported for repeatedly punching an inflatable Fourth of July lawn decoration at 4:12 p.m.

July 4

  • Matthew Klien of Locust Valley was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after becoming irate at 1:45 p.m. after receiving an open container violation ticket.
  • A fight erupts at Houser’s Bar at 6:06 p.m. Christina LaGudi of Islip Terrace receives a summons for Disorderly Conduct associated with the incident.
  • Cleggs Hotel reported a trespass incident at 7:07 p.m. Nicholas Obermeir of Setauket received a summons associated with the incident.
  • Michael Minella was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after becoming irate at 6:25 p.m. after receiving an open container violation ticket and wearing no shirt.
  • Oscar Hernandez receives a summons for unlawful trespass at 8:02 p.m.
  • Justin Sparacino receives a summons for wearing no shirt at 8:32 p.m.
  • Between 10:07 and 10:58 p.m., disturbances are reported on Bay Walk, Bungalow Walk, at the ferry terminal, and Town Pizza.

July 6

  • James Popadick was issued a summons for holding a fictitious license at 12:09 a.m.
  • Isabella Fontana receives a summons for bicycle riding on Bay Walk at 9:43 p.m.

July 7

  • An illegal dumping incident was reported on Ocean Breeze at 10:15 a.m.
  • A disturbance erupts in front of Woof Dog Boutique at 1:28 p.m.

 

During this period, Ocean Beach Policer responded to six aided cases, received seven noise complaints, issued 69 open container violation tickets (of which 20 were associated with under-age drinking), received three reports of stolen bikes, one report of a stolen wagon, issued eight tickets for excess garbage, and issued 10 summonses for urinating in public.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

 

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our sister sites