OBPD POLICE BLOTTER: Punching Out a Blow-up Figurine

A collection of all fictitious licenses collected by the OBPD so far this summer.

July 2

A welfare check takes place at 230 Wilmot at 8:34 a.m.

A possible fire is reported at 35 Ocean Road at 4:23 p.m.

July 3

Call to Assist Suffolk County Marine Bureau comes in at 7:32 a.m.

An ongoing investigation requires contact with St. Anthony’s High School in South Huntington at 10 a.m.

A disturbance erupts near Flair House at 10:50 a.m.

A youth is reported for repeatedly punching an inflatable Fourth of July lawn decoration at 4:12 p.m.

July 4

Matthew Klien of Locust Valley was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after becoming irate at 1:45 p.m. after receiving an open container violation ticket.

A fight erupts at Houser’s Bar at 6:06 p.m. Christina LaGudi of Islip Terrace receives a summons for Disorderly Conduct associated with the incident.

Cleggs Hotel reported a trespass incident at 7:07 p.m. Nicholas Obermeir of Setauket received a summons associated with the incident.

Michael Minella was issued a summons for disorderly conduct after becoming irate at 6:25 p.m. after receiving an open container violation ticket and wearing no shirt.

Oscar Hernandez receives a summons for unlawful trespass at 8:02 p.m.

Justin Sparacino receives a summons for wearing no shirt at 8:32 p.m.

Between 10:07 and 10:58 p.m., disturbances are reported on Bay Walk, Bungalow Walk, at the ferry terminal, and Town Pizza.

July 6

James Popadick was issued a summons for holding a fictitious license at 12:09 a.m.

Isabella Fontana receives a summons for bicycle riding on Bay Walk at 9:43 p.m.

July 7

An illegal dumping incident was reported on Ocean Breeze at 10:15 a.m.

A disturbance erupts in front of Woof Dog Boutique at 1:28 p.m.

During this period, Ocean Beach Policer responded to six aided cases, received seven noise complaints, issued 69 open container violation tickets (of which 20 were associated with under-age drinking), received three reports of stolen bikes, one report of a stolen wagon, issued eight tickets for excess garbage, and issued 10 summonses for urinating in public.

A criminal charge is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.