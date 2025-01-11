Two Men Arrested In East Patchogue Bar During SLA Inspection

An East Patchogue bar Service Level Agreement (SLA) inspection, Suffolk County Police arrested David Reyes of Holbrook, owner of El Limeño located at 1160 Montauk Highway, and his employee Jesus Roman of Bay Shore, on Friday night, January 10, 2024.

The Fifth Precinct Crime Section officers, in conjunction with the Brookhaven Fire Marshal, Brookhaven Town Code Enforcement, the Suffolk County Health Department, and the NY State Liquor Authority, performed the SLA compliance check at approximately 10:20 p.m. The check was conducted in response to numerous community complaints and an uptick in police calls for service at the sports bar/restaurant. The sports bar/restaurant was cited for having illegal gambling machines on the premises, among other violations, which were seized during the compliance check.

Reyes, age 60, was arrested for employment as a security guard without a valid registration card, and Roman, age 61, for being employed as a security guard without a valid registration card. Both men were issued Field Appearance Tickets and are scheduled to appear at First District Court in Central Islip at the end of the month.