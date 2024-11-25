Multiple Boats Burned in Babylon Boatyard Due to DWI Crash

A screenshot of footage taken by News 12 Long Island showing the aftermath at Suffolk Marine Center caused by the wrong-way crash.

A Babylon boatyard is in ruins today after Suffolk County Police (SCDP) reported receiving multiple calls about a wrong-way driver traveling southbound on the northbound lanes of Route 231 in Babylon on November 24 at approximately 10 p.m.

Upon responding to the call, 54-year-old Laurie Ibe was witnessed crossing over the median, striking several road signs, and then driving her 2021 Kia Forte through the intersection of East Main Street before barreling into Suffolk Marine Center on Willow Street. The crash ignited a boat dry-docked in the boatyard, and the fire quickly spread to three other vessels at the scene. Babylon Fire Department responded.

Ibe was pulled from her car by SCPD officers and one bystander. She was transported to Good Samaritan University Hospital in West Islip with non-life-threatening injuries.

“If this were during the day, you would not be looking at boats. You’d be looking at dead people,” said Jimmy Luttieri, owner of Suffolk Marine Center, while speaking on News 12 Long Island.

Luttieri also relayed that other boats have been damaged on his premises by vehicle accidents over the years. He has repeatedly called for guardrails to be installed along the busy intersection.

Ibe is expected to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a date to be announced. No other injuries were reported as a result of the incident.