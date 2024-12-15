Patchogue Teen Remains Missing One Week Later

Emmarae Gervasi of East Patchouge has been missing since December 9. Suffolk County Police Department and her family appeal to the public for her safe return.

Fourteen-year-old Emmarae Gervasi of East Patchogue disappeared at approximately 5 p.m. on Monday, December 9, 2024. Minutes earlier, she had spoken to her father about dinner plans. Then, she went outside and informed her stepmother that she had to retrieve an item from the family truck.

A neighbor’s video surveillance system then recorded images of a possibly dark blue Honda pulling up on Terrell Street. With the grainy footage taken on a rainy night, it remains unclear if she entered the vehicle willingly. At the time of her disappearance, she did not have her cell phone or any identification on her person, and it is unknown if she was even wearing shoes.

“My nightmare is still real,” her father, Frank Gervasi, wrote on a public Facebook post pleading for her return on December 11. “I need to find my daughter Emmarae Gervasi. Any info. will help.”

Gervasi, owner of Setauket Auto Body, Inc., is now offering a $15,000 award for his daughter’s safe return.

A family friend relayed to the Patchogue Patch that Emmarae has been navigating a recent trauma and spending therapeutic time at a nearby horse ranch.

Emmarae was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black leggings. She has brown hair and brown eyes, is 5 feet 4 inches tall, and weighs 140 pounds. Her disappearance has been registered with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and Detectives at Suffolk County Police Department’s Fifth Precinct continue to investigate her case. Anyone with information is asked to call Fifth Squad Detectives at 631-854-8552 or call 911.