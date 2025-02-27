St. Patrick’s Day Parades on the South Shore

Sunday, March 16

Farmingdale Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The Annual Parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Northside Elementary School, traveling south down Main Street to the Village Green, 361 Main Street in Farmingdale. For updates, visit farmingdalenychamber.org.

Sunday, March 23

Patchogue Village Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Visit the village of Patchogue at 12:30 p.m., as Grand Marshal Joseph Keyes leads the annual parade along Main Street in Patchogue. For more details, visit patchogue.com/event/st-patricks-parade.

Sunday, March 23

Babylon Village 3rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Kicking off at 2 p.m., Grand Marshal Keith Busch will lead the parade from Babylon Train Station to its finale at Ancient Order of Hibernians. The full parade route can be found at babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.

Saturday, March 29

2025 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade steps off at noon at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 555 Heling Blvd, traveling to South Wellwood Avenue/ Gates Avenue Intersection, 350 South Wellwood Avenue. Grand Marshals Joseph & Marguerite Danaher will lead the way! For details, visit lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.