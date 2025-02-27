St. Patrick’s Day Parades on the South Shore

Sunday, March 2
East Islip 60th Annual John P. Reilly St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Starting at 2 p.m. in front of East Islip Public Library, traveling west along Main Street, passing by the grandstand at St. Mary’s RC Church, and ending at Irish Lane. Visit facebook.com/p/East-Islip-St-Patricks-Day-Parade-100087629391310/ for more information.
Saturday, March 8
Bay Shore-Brightwaters St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kicking off at 2 p.m. at Saxon Avenue and Main Street, Grand Marshall Former State Senator Phil Boyle will lead the way, traveling down Montauk Highway into downtown Bay Shore. For details, visit bsbwstpatricksparade.com.
Sunday, March 16
35th Annual Bayport Blue Point St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Starting at 11 a.m., running from Montauk Highway & Snedecor Avenue to Montauk Highway & Blue Point Avenue, celebrating Grand Marshals Craig and Wendy Clare. For updates, visit bayportbluepoint.com/parade.
Sunday, March 16
Farmingdale Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The Annual Parade steps off at 2 p.m. from Northside Elementary School, traveling south down Main Street to the Village Green, 361 Main Street in Farmingdale. For updates, visit farmingdalenychamber.org.
Sunday, March 23
Patchogue Village Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Visit the village of Patchogue at 12:30 p.m., as Grand Marshal Joseph Keyes leads the annual parade along Main Street in Patchogue. For more details, visit patchogue.com/event/st-patricks-parade.
Sunday, March 23
Babylon Village 3rd Annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade
Kicking off at 2 p.m., Grand Marshal Keith Busch will lead the parade from Babylon Train Station to its finale at Ancient Order of Hibernians. The full parade route can be found at babylonstpatricksdayparade.com.
Saturday, March 29
2025 Lindenhurst St. Patrick’s Day Parade
The parade steps off at noon at Fireman’s Memorial Park, 555 Heling Blvd, traveling to South Wellwood Avenue/ Gates Avenue Intersection, 350 South Wellwood Avenue. Grand Marshals Joseph & Marguerite Danaher will lead the way! For details, visit lindenhurststpatricksparade.org.