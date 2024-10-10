Northern Lights 10/10 Delights South Shore

Northern lights on Long Island?

Predictions of the aurora borealis being visible in the northern U.S. states broke earlier today, but some of us were skeptical. Some of these celestial phenomenons don’t deliver as promised––but this one did––and when most of us are still awake and alert at an early evening hour! Social media feeds from Maine, Ohio, and other states about the Northeastern U.S. lit up with night skies with photos from the most sophisticated photographers to enthusiastic people on the street armed with their cellphones. South Shore was no exception to this rule, and since Great South Bay News has correspondents based in multiple locations, we got treated to numerous vantage points in the newsroom.

Aurora borealis sightings are rare in the U.S., so why tonight?

“A coronal mass ejection, an eruption of plasma and magnetic fields from the sun,” the TimesReporter writes, is pushing them south.

A once in a lifetime event perhaps, and a moment of connectivity with our neighbors for sure.