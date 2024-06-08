Boating Safety and Ocean Life Awareness: Islip Officials Gather to Discuss

Town of Islip and local experts gathered at Bay Shore Marina to urge to message of boater safety on the eve of Memorial Day Weekend.

In perfect timing with National Safe Boating Week, Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and Islip town board members were joined by state, county and local officials at Bay Shore Marina on the eve of Memorial Day weekend, to share insights about boating safety and ocean life awareness. The launch of boating season was a timely opportunity for the information presented.

“We are committed to public safety,” Supervisor Carpenter declared in her opening remarks. “The water is as unforgiving as it is inviting. You must know your role as a boater.”

Supervisor Carpenter welcomed important officials to the podium, as they vocalized information specific to their field. From law enforcement officials to marine life conservationists, each speaker emphasized their support for the community and the environment.

Mention of the importance of utilizing life jackets, regardless of age, was peppered throughout each presenter’s moment in the spotlight. They specifically highlighted purchasing jackets that are U.S. Coast Guard-approved, stressing that most water-related incidents can be avoided by wearing such life jackets.

Most of the discussion involved the unruly saltwater, but light was also shed on the progress of the $20 million renovation of Byron Lake pool in Oakdale.

Improvements at the pool are almost complete, as the staff awaits the grand opening of the renovation project, which has been underway for the past few years. The pool has been operational for decades, with generations of residents recalling fond memories at the park. In hopes of continuing this legacy, the newly renovated pool will be open to the public later in the summer.

“Always swim in lifeguard-protected areas with a guard on duty,” said Islip Senior Chief Lifeguard Dan Walsh when his turn came to speak at the podium. “If you’re attempting to save someone, the motto is ‘reach or throw [an object], don’t go.’ It’s worse if there are two people stuck in the water.”

In efforts to make recreational watercraft usage safer, officials are making progress in changing boater certification requirements. As per Brianna’s Law, all operators of motorized watercraft must complete a state-approved boating safety course. Beginning January 1, 2025, New York State will require all watercraft operators to obtain Safety Boater Certification, regardless of age.

Dave Anderson, general manager of Fire Island Ferries, has been personally advocating for this law change at a national level.

Boater’s safety courses are accessible throughout the Town of Islip frequently, and are the right move for those planning to operate a motorized watercraft in New York.

Also, the waters surrounding Long Island are enchanted with diverse marine life. Merry Camhi, director of the New York Seascape, spoke passionately about shark populations around Long Island. Negative connotations about these majestic creatures caused an attitude of carelessness concerning their survival, but they have been swimming around the Long Island for centuries – and encounters don’t have to be vicious.

“The ocean is their living room, and we’re just stepping into their territory,” Camhi said.

She suggested being mindful of the water you choose to swim in. If the area is rich in bait fish, the risk of shark encounters increases.

Finally, members of the Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau were present to share insight on new tactics for boater safety this summer.

“We are going to be putting out additional boat patrols and beach patrols,” Lieutenant Tom Stanzoni stated. “You’ll see us out there doing boat stops, checking for the proper equipment and safe boater certificates.”

Only days after the press conference, Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau responded to the first recreational watercraft incident of the season as a boat caught fire about a mile off the shore of Great River.

If we all heed the messages these officials tried to communicate Bay Shore Marina, perhaps we can reduce such incidents from happening in the first place and avoid the potential of needless tragedy.

More information regarding the press conference can be found on the Town of Islip website, islipny.gov.