The Pizzeria Opens Sixth Location

The Pizzeria, a growing group of Long Island restaurants, opened its sixth location in April on Babylon’s Main Street. The space feels like an upscale city bar, but don’t let that fool you.

“This is a place for the community to connect,” said Cliff Weinstein, one of three partners in the business. “You’ll see families with strollers next to a group having a business meeting and kids getting pizza after school.” Weinstein started the chain in 2020 with brothers Paul and Dan Saccoccio.

“We had always talked about doing something like this,” said Weinstein of the Saccoccios, whom he had known for decades. Their first outlet in the Smith Haven Mall, far smaller than their newer locations, finally opened July 19, 2020, followed by Bayport in December, Islip in 2021, Bay Shore in 2022, and Lindenhurst in 2023. A new restaurant is currently under construction in Smithtown, with plans for more in the future.

When we visited the Babylon spot for lunch on a Friday, every table and barstool was taken and a line filled the rear of the restaurant for food to go. Seating for 32 wraps around a swank, fully stocked bar in the center of the space. An airy dining room bathed in natural light and a to-go counter running the length of the kitchen flank the bar.

A key feature of The Pizzeria is their full-service bar, available at most locations. We enjoyed several signature cocktails. On an unseasonably warm May afternoon, the Paloma Days, with its tequila blanco, Campari, and sparkling grapefruit with a Tajín rim was especially refreshing. In a market flooded with espresso martinis, The Pizzeria’s made-from-scratch offering stood out as one of the most flavorful we’ve tried lately.

For those looking for more than standard pizzeria fare, bone-in veal chops, rustic shrimp, summer chicken, and chicken stracciatella are currently being offered as special entrees in Babylon, in addition to parmigiana with a choice of protein, chicken francese, and The Pizzeria Chicken — chicken cutlet topped with arugula, cherry tomato, and mozzarella with a balsamic glaze. The management team looks forward to developing and perfecting their menus even further, building on their current selection of elevated pastas and entrees.

“Pizza was due for a refresh,” added Weinstein. “We’re trying something new here, and we’re focusing on three things: people first — our customers and employees; places — warm, inviting spaces to gather — come second; and third, we deliver a great product.” Fire Islanders will know Weinstein as the vice president of the Summer Club board.

The restaurant group has given over $100,000 back to the communities they serve by selling pizza kits for families to take home. Half the proceeds from the sales of these kits have been donated to school PTA groups for student programs.

The Bay Shore location is conveniently located on Maple Avenue just south of Main Street in Bay Shore near the ferry terminals, and ferry delivery is available for larger orders and catering. Menus for each location and details on catering and other services are available at www.thepizzeriany.com.