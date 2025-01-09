Fire Island Ferry Service Cancelations Due to Ice Conditions and Extreme Cold

WINTERY MIX: Ice conditions as seen from the Ocean Beach ferry basin on Thursday morning, January 9, 2025.

Plunging temperatures made Fire Island Ferry service cancellations inevitable. Today, Fire Island Ferries, Inc. (FIFi) of Bay Shore announced an expansion of passenger service cancellations, effective Friday, January 10, 2025. On Wednesday evening, January 8, the service cancellation was limited to Fair Harbor and Ocean Bay Park communities. However, any seasoned Great South Bay person recognizes the gray slush and ice floats that make systemwide cancelations only a matter of time.

As for freight delivery service with FIFi, the present winter delivery schedule is still in service for now, according to Kristin Giunta of Fire Island Freight, but that, too, could change if the deep freeze remains prolonged.

Further east, the forecast is also grim for Cherry Grove and Fire Island Pines. While Sayville Ferry Service‘s website did not have cancellation notices when this article went to print, company President Ken Stein told GSBN that this would likely happen soon.

“It’s just not worth the risk,” said Stein in a telephone interview. “The ice is just too thick and the weather just too wicked. We’ve been spoiled these past few winters with relatively mild weather, and no service cancellation has been extended.”

Davis Park Ferry is presently on furlough for the winter months and will not start up again until spring of 2025.

Service with the other ferry carriers will remain suspended until weather conditions improve.