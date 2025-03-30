Great South Beach Replenishment 2025

According to Henry Robin, Fire Island Pines Property Owners Association (FIPPOA) president, beach replenishment is a glorious thing.

“You see a beautiful, restored beach,” he said with delight. “It almost boggles the mind to see how extensive it is versus over a month ago, when it was a few feet. If you look at the beach today, it’s a virtual football field. It’s restored to the original footprint when they Army Corps completed one five years ago.”

The $52 million U.S. Army Corp of Engineers federal replenishment project was announced by Gov. Kathy Hochul last August 2024, with dredging beginning at Davis Park to Ocean Bay Park. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company of Houston, Texas was awarded the contract. Sandbags at $500,000 were purchased by Brookhaven Town.

Brookhaven Town Councilman Neil Foley has been driving the replenishment project with several government partners, calling and following up, especially on funding and the project itself.

“We have weekly update meetings, and the Army Corps and Great Lakes have been great,” he said. “They’re actively dredging in Point O’ Woods and Ocean Bay Park. They’ll need 375,000 cubic yards of fill, which will take eight-to-10 working days to complete.”

In a February 25 update, Foley provided an estimated final fill account.

“For the Pines, it’s 937,000 cubic yards; for Cherry Grove, it’s 84,000 cubic yards and for Davis Park, 536,000 cubic yards.

“Ongoing work is on crossover repairs, the stairs, and walkways over the dunes. Next week, the Coast Guard vehicular crossover in the Pines is scheduled, and the dune plantings are underway in the Pines and Davis Park.”

Robin is a 25-year Pines resident, first as a renter for five years, then as a homeowner. “Beach restoration has been going on at Fire Island for decades, even 50 years ago, and the FIPPOA would complete a beach restoration every four or so years, so we’ve been managing the beach with projects,” he said. “What we’ve seen is that the storms have become much more severe, and the impact of walloping storms wasn’t as dire years ago.”

He discussed the erosion control district that homeowners there are taxed with; 17 communities have one, and Cherry Grove is in the process of forming one.

“The towns and villages on Fire Island implemented self-taxation erosion control districts on their tax bill that goes back years ago to help restore the beach replenishment projects,” he said. “It appears on our annual property tax bill, then Brookhaven taxes us on an annual basis in anticipation that the next replenishment will take place in four years.”

“The sand placement of the Pines is completely financed through the federal government, but going forward, we’re looking for routine renourishment on a four-year cycle, if restoration is warranted, for the next 28 years that will be financed by federal, state, and the communities via a public partnership agreement. That has to be agreed on.”

“I support that 110% for maintenance every four years” Foley said. “These beaches are our first line, so the healthier Fire Island is, the more secure the South Shore will be.”

Robin was focused on having the PPA agreement nailed down by April.

“With this beautiful new beach, we’re not ready to pop the champagne just yet because we don’t have that agreement,” he said. “The agreement we’re aiming to establish will divide cost sharing with 50% from federal funding, 35% from the state, and 15% from local governments. That money will come from our property tax bills.

“What’s happening is that the New York State DEC has told us they would prefer to get Babylon, Islip, and Brookhaven towns, along with Southampton and East Hampton towns, added for shoreline restoration in the PPA.”

“The beaches are in great shape right now, and this beach replenishment is in a four-year cycle. We do know we want the agreement in place by April.”

While grateful to the Army Corps and DEC, Robin was concerned that adding the additional towns to sign on would delay the process.

The DEC commented in an email:

“The draft Project Partnership Agreement provided to DEC by USACE (U.S. Army Corp of Engineers) encompasses the entire FIMP (Fire Island to Montauk Point) project and includes the towns of Babylon, Islip, Brookhaven, Southampton, and East Hampton, as well as property owned by Suffolk County.

“These federal and local agreements must be signed by all the parties involved in the project for government funds to be allocated. Separating Fire Island from the rest of the agreement could negatively impact timing and availability of federal funding and could trigger requirements for additional analysis and justification.”

“DEC remains committed to the timely protections of beach and dune renourishment for the benefit of the entire shoreline and surrounding communities.”