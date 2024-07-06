Meet Kyle Merker: Chief of the Fire Island Pines Fire Department

The Fire Island Pines Fire Department has a new Chief, and you may recognize his face from TV. Kyle Merker is not only a 30-year veteran of the community’s volunteer Fire Department (FIPFD), but a working Film and Television actor. He also has a history with Fire Island that stretches across Cherry Grove, the Pines and Water Island.

Back in the summer of 1981, the native of Queens, NY, was working at an insurance agency, “a sucky job that I hated.” A much-needed respite in the form of a week’s vacation to Ocean Bay Park took a turn when a friend convinced him to visit Cherry Grove.

“We went down to the Grove, and I never left.” He quickly quit his job, became a busboy at The Monster, and moved there. The fresh-faced teen soon moved up to the waiter position and found himself making good tips. It ultimately helped make college possible.

“The Monster basically put me through college.”

Kyle would make half his yearly tuition in just three months.

After two years of living in the Grove, a friend convinced him to get a share house together in the Pines. At his very first tea dance, he would meet the love of his life. That June afternoon, Kyle noticed a handsome man staring at him. He approached George Graham and said hello to the man who would become his future husband.

Fast forward to 1988, when they bought their Water Island home together, , a longtime childhood dream of Graham’s.

The move to Water Island would lead to his joining the FIPFD.

“I’m someone that doesn’t sit still well, and Water Island doesn’t have much to do,” As Kyle explains. “That weekend, at the Water Island Association meeting, the FIPFD happened to be recruiting volunteers. I thought, ‘I’m not doing anything, why don’t I do that?’”

In his three decades as a firefighter, he’s previously held the positions of Lieutenant, Captain, 2nd Assistant Chief and 1st Assistant Chief. With his years of experience, and a desire to do more, he decided to run for Chief. He was elected in September and began his one-year term on January 1.

“Personally, I get a lot of value in my life by volunteering,” he says.

It’s something he’s done for decades, both on his community board in Manhattan and the board of the Ali Forney Center for LGTBQ+ homeless youth.

“I feel that I have a full and robust life. And to me, making the world a better place is part of that.”

But being Chief comes with a full plate. While some office work can be done remotely, he must be hands-on in the Pines. He commutes from Water Island on his eBike or answers a fire alarm on a more formidable ATV.

“There’s a lot of moving parts, and you’re in charge of everything and everybody. And while we have a chain of command, the buck stops with you. I’m legally responsible for these people’s lives and what happens. But you get a lot of satisfaction out of a job like this,” he added.

One of his focuses is taking a hands-on approach to punching up the Department’s Instagram account, especially as they celebrate their milestone 65th Anniversary. With its 340 followers, @fipfiredept can surely benefit from Kyle’s experience growing his own account @kylemerker to 52,000.

But what about that familiar face? While a late arrival to the Acting world, it was something he’d thought about since high school. “I wanted to go to college and study acting, but it didn’t work out. Sometimes youthful dreams give way to practicality.”

Then, an opportunity arose when Ancestry.com was looking for interesting stories. Kyle submitted one, and soon, he found himself flying to LA to shoot a commercial. It was a wildly successful national campaign. “I’d walk down the street, and people would stop me.”

Rather than retire quietly, he decided to take action. He had headshots taken and sent them out. Despite no practical acting experience, he nailed his first TV audition and landed the lead role. This would quickly lead to more TV, film, stage work, and print modeling. You may have seen him on “Law & Order: SVU” (“a rite of passage”) or the Kevin Bacon Showtime series “City on a Hill.”

His acting career appears to be a bonus for the FIPFD. It was on full display at their annual Installation Dinner on June 15. A natural performer, he served as the emcee and told jokes with an effortless flair. It struck this writer as a full-circle moment, combining his original dreams of performing with his ongoing desire to do valuable volunteer work.

Any fears Kyle may have had about not staying busy should be long allayed. He continues to juggle being Chief with his acting career. (This summer, he shoots the series Checked Out.) Kyle and George, now 41 years together, maintain their homes on Water Island and Philadelphia, all with their lovable 5-year-old mutt, Marley.

“I like staying busy. I like the fact that there’s a lot of different things for me to do.” And of the FIPFD he adds, “I’m in an organization of dedicated people, and I love them all. Being able to be part of the leadership team that makes that work is really important to me.”