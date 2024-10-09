North Hempstead Adds Critical Infrastructure to Fire Island Artificial Reef

The Town of North Hempstead is contributing concrete bases from the Michael J. Tully Park reconstruction site to the Fire Island Artificial Reef. The town’s donation is another innovative step in its efforts to preserve and protect Long Island’s local environment. North Hempstead is currently renovating the entire Tully Park parking lot, and these precast concrete bases were used to anchor the parking lot lights. North Hempstead’s contribution is another significant step in New York State’s Artificial Reef Initiative, which uses large amounts of recycled materials free of contaminants to create a marine habitat like a natural reef would.

“I love when positive developments in our town and our state overlap, and this is a perfect example,” North Hempstead Supervisor Jennifer DeSena said. “A green environment and a green economy can coexist, and we’re happy to bring materials from the Tully Park reconstruction for this fantastic artificial reef.”

The New York State Artificial Reef Program was officially created in 1962. According to the Department of Environmental Conservation (NYSDEC), artificial reefs are “manmade structures which are aquatically recycled to provide habitat for fish and other aquatic organisms. They are made with various hard, durable materials including rock, concrete, and steel, which are selected based on their function, compatibility, stability, and availability.”

NYSDEC oversees the artificial reef project, with five reefs in the Long Island Sound, two reefs in Great South Bay, and nine reefs in the Atlantic Ocean off the south shore of Long Island.

The Fire Island Artificial Reef is 850 acres at a depth of 62 to 73 feet. It currently hosts 5 vessels, 13 barges, 2 boat hulls, 6 pontoons, surplus armored vehicles, 2 drydocks, Tappan Zee Bridge materials, 16 steel centerbeam railcars, 2 steel miter gates, 1 steel tainter gate, steel bridge girders, steel lift bridge sections, steel pipe, steel lifting towers, rock, concrete cesspool rings, concrete forms, concrete slabs, and rubble.