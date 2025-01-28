National Park Service Deer Removal and Raccoon Concerns for Fire Island National Seashore Mastic Beach and Fire Island Proper

The National Park Service (NPS) announced on Friday, January 24, that deer removal operations approved through the Fire Island National Seashore White-tailed Deer Management Plan will be implemented over the final days of January and through February on NPS-lands on Fire Island and at the William Floyd Estate.
Qualified wildlife professionals will carry out the removal operations on federal lands on Fire Island and at the William Floyd Estate. Deer reduction activities will occur on federal lands only. Areas of the park will be closed when operations are underway for the public’s safety.
The NPS is responsible for maintaining a balanced ecosystem for the benefit of the environment and for current and future visitors to enjoy. An integrated deer management strategy approved in April 2016, sets forth to achieve a deer density goal of 20 to 25 deer per square mile and to reduce human- wildlife conflicts.
This announcement comes on the same day that Fire Island National Seashore announced that two raccoons found in recent weeks at the William Floyd Estate, tested positive for Canine Distemper Virus. No rabies or avian influenza (bird flu) was found in either of the specimens.
Occasional, cyclic outbreaks can occur among raccoon populations. Residents of the community near the William Floyd Estate in Mastic Beach are advised to avoid potential human and pet encounters with wildlife, including raccoons.
The William Floyd Estate grounds are currently closed to the public. The estate grounds are open seasonally from May 1 until the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
For more information on Fire Island National Seashore, please visit nps.gov/fiis or call 631-569-2100.