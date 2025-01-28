National Park Service Deer Removal and Raccoon Concerns for Fire Island National Seashore Mastic Beach and Fire Island Proper

The NPS is responsible for maintaining a balanced ecosystem for the benefit of the environment and for current and future visitors to enjoy. An integrated deer management strategy approved in April 2016, sets forth to achieve a deer density goal of 20 to 25 deer per square mile and to reduce human- wildlife conflicts.

This announcement comes on the same day that Fire Island National Seashore announced that two raccoons found in recent weeks at the William Floyd Estate, tested positive for Canine Distemper Virus. No rabies or avian influenza (bird flu) was found in either of the specimens.