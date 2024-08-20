Dear Doctor,

I’m in my late-40s, and I’m starting to notice signs of aging, like fine lines, crow’s feet, and “crepey” skin. I know I can’t stop the hands of time, but I’d love to slow them down! Can you tell me what skin care products and treatments actually work to make skin appear more youthful?

Signed,

“Forever Young”

Dear Forever:

You are certainly not alone when it comes to wanting healthy, youthful-looking skin. As we age, our bodies produce less collagen, a protein that provides skin’s structure. Repetitive motions like frowning and squinting gradually cause skin creases—and as collagen becomes less plentiful, they eventually become wrinkles. Collagen loss can also lead to sagging and thinner looking skin. And if you’re experiencing dryness and itchiness, that’s because skin frequently loses sweat and oil glands as it ages.

Sounds like a lot of bad news, right? Don’t worry! You’ll be happy to know there are many things you can do to help your skin look its very best.

The Do’s: Drinks lots of water, exercise regularly (getting the blood flowing means glowing skin!), use sunscreen, and eat foods that contain antioxidants (vitamins A, C, E), as they can help prevent cells from aging and dying off too quickly. This includes olive oil, avocados, sweet potatoes, dark leafy greens, nuts, seeds, red and green peppers, cantaloupe, grapefruit, and berries. Also opt for collagen-boosting proteins such as tuna, salmon, mackerel, and liver.

The Don’ts: Avoid smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, ultraviolet rays, stress (as much as possible), and caffeine (OK, at least just try to limit caffeine). Smoking, which can take nutrients away from the skin, and alcohol use can increase cell turnover and lead to faster aging.

What to look for in skin products: When shopping for over-the-counter creams and cleansers, look for products with ceramides. Ceramides are lipids that are found in skin cells, so these products replace the natural ingredient that’s missing in dry skin. It also has hyaluronic acid in it, which is very helpful with moisturizing and restoring volume to your skin. Retinoid creams (vitamin A) are also great for anti-aging (and acne). Vitamins C and E creams also work very well to help with pigmentation and brighten the skin.

In-office treatments: If you’re thinking of a dermatological treatment, Botox helps with wrinkles, and fillers help with volume loss and aging. Chemical peels can help with cell turnover and to refresh skin. Lasers are also available to remove sun damage and get rid of red and brown marks as we age.