South Shore University Hospital Acquires da Vinci Robots

South Shore University Hospital (SSUH) is the first hospital in Suffolk County to acquire the brand new da Vinci 5 surgical system for robotic-assisted surgery. SSUH is one of only three hospitals in New York State to have the system.

“This cutting-edge technology is a game-changer for our surgical team, enabling us to enhance patient outcomes significantly,” said Armando Castro-Tie, MD, Senior Vice President, Regional Ambulatory Physician Executive in the Eastern Region, System Vice Chair for

the Surgery Service Line and Chair of Department of Surgery at SSUH. “With the da Vinci 5, we can perform complex procedures with greater precision and control, resulting in reduced trauma to the body, shorter hospital stays, minimized blood loss, and less post-operative pain and discomfort.”

The da Vinci 5 will be used for procedures such as bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, thoracic surgery and hernia repair, surgical oncology, and urology procedures, and is designed to enhance surgeon precision with the goal of improving patient outcomes. More than 150 new enhancements have been developed to support surgeon autonomy and care team efficiency. This system enables surgeons to feel more and see more during procedures with a next-generation 3D display and image processing. The da Vinci 5 provides new surgeon controllers, making their movements smoother and more precise. In addition, the new system has innovative features that help streamline surgeon and care team workflow with an optimized user interface.

With the addition of the da Vinci 5, SSUH now has a fleet of eight da Vinci robots, including six da Vinci Xi’s and an Ion Robotic Bronchoscopy for minimally invasive lung biopsies. The first procedures with the 5 began on July 18.

“By acquiring the new da Vinci 5 robot, Northwell Health is ushering in a new era of advanced surgical care, significantly enhancing precision and reducing recovery times,” said Stephen Bello, Regional Executive Director, Northwell’s Eastern Region. “This investment is not just in cutting-edge technology but in the well-being and future health of our local community.”