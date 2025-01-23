Cool Winter Happenings: January 2025 Issues of Great South Bay News in Newsstands Now

The January 2025 edition of Great South Bay News will be available on newsstands beginning this week.

Be on the lookout for fresh stacks of Great South Bay News (GSBN), arriving at coffee shops, grocery stores, retail pharmacies, and other pick-up spots along South Shore Long Island this week. Our first edition of the year includes timely and thoughtful reading, ideal for curling up somewhere warm as this harsh winter weather continues.

Some of what’s inside includes our interview with the new Greater Bay Shore of Commerce President Edward Fraser. Many know him as either the Vice President of Northwell Health Community Relations or his volunteer roles

in Cherry Grove Community Association and Islip Food for Hope. We don’t know where he finds his energy, but will look forward to seeing what he accomplishes in his new role.

We also examine the “TOI-360” Comprehensive Plan being rolled out by the Town of Islip. Community input is the key to a successful planning process and having the public’s voice heard. It’s an essential subject for all invested in Islip Town’s future.

Since the South Shore real estate scene never goes dormant, our Between the Canals section examines the climate in the present winter market.

Of course, no newspaper is complete without the fun stuff. Browse the photo galleries, explore what’s new and interesting to do with friends and family over the next month in our community calendar pages, and read up on what top venues like the Patchogue Theatre and Islip Arts Council are offering in the months ahead. There is plenty to do and much to see in our culture-rich corner of Long Island—the world is our oyster!