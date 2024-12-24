Bada Bing! Bada Boom! The Sopranos Center Stage at the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts

“In Conversation with the Sopranos” comes to Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on January 11, 2025.

Can’t get enough of “The Sopranos?” Then head to the Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts on Saturday, January 11, 2025, for a one-night-only shot to see “In Conversation with the Sopranos.” This 90-minute interactive show features iconic cast members Michael Imperioli, Steve Schirripa, and Vincent Pastore.

“The Sopranos,” an award-winning American crime series created by David Chase, aired for 86 episodes on HBO from 1999 to 2007. In 2013, the Writers Guild of America named it the best-written TV series of all time. This groundbreaking show inspired a cult-like following with its well-crafted storylines, compelling themes, and colorful dialogue laced with mispronunciations, slang, malapropisms, and multiple Italian and English four-letter words. A quarter century later, Generation Z caught “The Soprano” bug and gave the series the binge-worthy stamp of approval.

Imperioli, Schirripa, and Pastore have been slaying audiences around the country with their onstage candid and comedic behind-the-scenes stories, memories, slideshows, recollections, and inside scoop on what it was like to work with the late James Gandolfini. Much of this show’s continual popularity rests on Gandolfini’s captivating portrayal of Tony Soprano, the series protagonist, an Italian-American New Jersey mobster. Despite his paralyzing bouts of depression and debilitating panic attacks, Tony became the undisputed boss of the fictional DiMeo crime family. For this career-defining role, Gandolfini picked up three Primetime Emmys for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series, a Golden Globe Award, and a whopping five Screen Actors Guild Awards.

In the series, Steve Schirripa portrayed Bobby Bacala, a third-generation gangster and Tony’s brother-in-law. Vincent Pastore played Big Pussy, a gangster who later became an FBI informant, and Michael Imperioli starred as Christopher Moltisanti, Tony Soprano’s hot-headed, drug-abusing distant cousin and contentious protégé. Imperioli won a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series for his performance.

Imperioli and Schirripa have become the go-to experts for facts and trivia concerning this beloved HBO series. They hosted “Talking Sopranos with Michael Imperioli and Steve Schirripa,” a hugely popular YouTube podcast that has gotten millions of views since it premiered in 2020. Their final episode, #91, “Made in America,” featured series creator David Chase. Steven Van Zandt, Aida Turturro, Lorraine Bracco, Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Frankie Valli, and Julianna Margulies were a few other guests on Talking Sopranos. Imperioli, Schirripa, and Philip Lerman also penned the bestselling tell-all “Woke Up This Morning: The Definitive Oral History of The Sopranos.”

With legendary Long Island-raised warm-up comedian Joey Kola at the helm, this show is mandatory for anyone who loves to laugh. As a stand-up comedian, Kola is known for his high energy, rapid-fire delivery, and spot-on punchlines. He has entertained hundreds of thousands of people throughout the United States, Canada, and England. His extensive television credits include “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno,” “The Late Show with David Letterman,” “The King of Queens,” “The Martha Stewart Show,” “The Rosie O’Donnell Show,” “The Rachel Ray Show,” and “Kevin Can Wait.”

Fans in attendance will have a chance to ask the cast members about anything their heart desires during the Q&A portion of the show. All topics are on the table, so come prepared to ask probing questions and learn everything you ever wanted to know about “The Sopranos” but were afraid to ask!

“In Conversation with the Sopranos” offers a ticket option for audience members to attend a Meet and Greet with these three talented performers. Imperioli, Schirripa, Pastore, and the rest of the cast members of “The Sopranos” received an Emmy for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series in 2000 and 2008, so the onstage chemistry among these three “Wise Guys” will surely be electrifying!

Tony Soprano’s infamous line, “All this from a slice of gabagool?” is an apt metaphor for the inextinguishable hype and hullaballoo surrounding “The Sopranos.”

Content Warning: This show features adult language and themes and may not be appropriate for all audiences.

PTPA is located at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, New York 11772. For ticket information and to learn more about their exciting upcoming events, visit their website, Patchogue Theatre, or call the Box Office at 631-207-1313.