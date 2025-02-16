Newspaper cover

Bay Shore Middle School Brings Shrek to Life

“Shrek The Musical,” music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire.
Islip Middle School in “Shrek The Musical,” music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire.
Photo by Kim Harris.

The audience cheered on students who took to the stage at Bay Shore Middle School presenting Shrek the Musical. Performed on February 6-8, they handled the Tony Award-winning adaptation of the DreamWorks animation classic with deft skill and enthusiasm.

The cast included Cesar Morales as Shrek, Ava Castro as Fiona, Josue Castaneda as Donkey, Valentina as Lord Farquaad, and Liliana Campos as Dragon. Of course, there were Fairy Tale creatures and other vivid characters, dancers, a full orchestra, and ample behind-the-scenes support. Kudos to Production Director Dan Narvaez, Music Director Danielle White, and Annie Rodriguez among others who encouraged the young performers to do their very best.

Editor’s Note: Our February 11, 2025 print edition of Great South Bay News mistakenly referenced “Islip Middle School” as the play venue in our headline and article. Bay Shore School District is within the Town of Islip, but Bay Shore School District is a separate entity from Islip School District. Our apologies for the confusion.

All three performances were well attended, with near sell-out shows on Thursday and Friday evening.
Oya Bangura orchestrated the Choreography.Photo by Kim Harris.
The imaginative costumes were by Sonia and Yosselin Turcios.Photo by Kim Harris.
Ava Castro and Cesar Morales in one magical scene with the set design by John Mollica.
How can you not get a little emotional?

 

Bravo to all! Photo by Kim Harris.

 

 

 

 

