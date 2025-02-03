Edward Fraser: Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce’s New President

Edward Fraser (Eddie) is the Corporate Vice President of Community Relations and Deputy for the Office of Community Wellness and Population Health at Northwell Health. He joined Northwell in 2006 and has ascended the ranks thanks to his hard work ethic and commitment to excellence. In 2022, Fraser spearheaded the administration of the Mpox vaccination to the Fire Island community. He also oversaw bringing Northwell Health Clinics to Cherry Grove, Saltaire, and Ocean Beach. Fraser serves as Vice President of the Cherry Grove Community Association, is President of Islip Food for Hope, and has recently been named President of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Bay Shore. Beyond his career and civic work, his life is defined by “his love for his family and unwavering dedication to creating healthier, more connected communities.”

Great South Bay News (GSBN): When you started at Northwell Health in 2006, what was it like ascending the ranks to Vice President of Community Relations?

Edward Fraser (EF): When I began my journey with Northwell in 2006, I had a high school diploma and a dream. I didn’t know how one incredible person would change my life forever. Winnie Mack, my mentor and champion, saw leadership potential in me that I hadn’t yet seen in myself.

She believed in me, challenged me, and inspired me to reach for more than I thought possible. With her guidance, I started pursuing my education—first earning my Associate’s, then my Bachelor’s, and ultimately my Master’s in Healthcare Administration. Her unwavering belief in my abilities fueled each step forward, and she constantly encouraged me to push beyond my limits.

Today, I look back on that journey with profound gratitude. Winnie didn’t just help me earn degrees; she helped me find my purpose. Her mentorship taught me the power of believing in others and the incredible transformation that happens when someone believes in you. I carry her lessons with me daily, striving to honor her legacy by empowering others to chase their dreams as fiercely as she encouraged me to chase mine.

GSBN: Since you are a Long Island native serving a role in the healthcare system, how does it feel knowing that you can help the community you come from?

EF: It’s incredibly fulfilling to be a source of support for so many families and friends as they navigate their healthcare needs. Every week, I receive 10 to 15 calls with questions like, “Can you help me find a primary care physician?” or “What lab tests do I need?” or even “My loved one is in the ER—what do I do?”

These moments remind me of one of the greatest privileges of my job: having access to an incredible healthcare system like Northwell. It’s not just about what I do professionally; it’s about using that connection to make a difference in people’s lives. Whether it’s guiding someone to the proper care or simply offering reassurance during a stressful time, knowing I can help ease their worries and get them the care they need is a gift I never take for granted.

GSBN: You are also the President of Islip Food for Hope. How long have you been in that role, and what is your mission?

EF: This marks my third year as President of Islip Food for Hope. This remarkable organization, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, has been a beacon of hope for over 40 years, tirelessly working to address the growing issue of hunger in our community. From its inception, Islip Food for Hope, Inc. has been driven by an unwavering belief that access to food is a fundamental human right.

We are more than just a charity; we are vocal advocates for the hungry, the displaced, and the overlooked. Our mission goes beyond providing meals; it’s about preserving dignity and empowering lives. We see every meal as a step toward helping our neighbors survive and thrive.

GSBN: You’re also Vice President of the Cherry Grove Community Association; how long have you been in that role, and what is your mission?

EF: Serving as Vice President of the community in my fourth year, where I spend my summers, is more than an honor; it’s a passion that connects me deeply to Cherry Grove, a place I hold close to my heart. This elected position with the Cherry Grove Community Association, Inc. (CGCAI) allows me to work with a devoted board and a diverse community. Together, we are committed to serving Cherry Grove’s residents’ and its many visitors’ civic, cultural, community, and commercial needs.

Cherry Grove is a unique and vibrant community of property owners, seasonal renters, day trippers, and business owners. We share a collective mission to enrich the quality of life in this cherished haven. Whether we preserve its charm, support its culture, or build a sense of unity, our deep love for this community fuels everything we do.

In addition to my work with CGCAI, I have the privilege of overseeing the Northwell

Health Immediate Care Center in Cherry Grove. This facility, staffed with emergency medicine experts, provides top-tier care for non-life-threatening illnesses and injuries. It’s a lifeline for the community, offering comprehensive, on-site treatment for residents and visitors alike.

For me, this role is more than leadership; it’s about ensuring Cherry Grove thrives, grows, and remains the extraordinary place we all know and love. Every step I take is with the goal of making a lasting impact, and I’m endlessly proud to contribute to a community that has given me so much.

GSBN: Recently, you were named President of the Bay Shore Chamber of Commerce; what exactly is the Chamber of Commerce?

EF: The Chamber is a driving force for improving and preserving the well-being of our entire community. We focus on leading initiatives that strengthen our economic foundation by supporting Bay Shore’s commercial, industrial, and professional interests.

GSBN: How long have you been involved with the Chamber, and what led you to become its President?

EF: I’ve proudly served on the board for eight years. For the last two years, the former President, Donna Periconi, and I have been discussing a smooth leadership transition when she was ready to step down after 27 remarkable years. We recently celebrated her incredible contributions at Captain Bill’s in Bay Shore. It was a heartfelt event honoring Donna as she retired from the board, and I feel privileged to carry her legacy forward.

GSBN: As President, what are your primary responsibilities?

EF: As chamber President, I oversee all aspects of the Chamber’s operations and initiatives, ensuring they align with our mission. I focus on enhancing community awareness among our members and fostering partnerships with local education institutions and government agencies. As the Chamber’s visible leader, I act as a communicator, facilitator, and community planner, creating and executing programs, projects, and events that benefit both the Chamber and our stakeholders.

GSBN: What do you enjoy most about being the Chamber President?

EF: Without question, it’s the people. I love building strong connections with local businesses and helping them thrive. Facilitating networking opportunities and creating meaningful relationships among members is incredibly rewarding.

GSBN: What has been your favorite project or contribution during your time with the Chamber?

EF: There have been several, but one that stands out is the Shoregate project. A stunning development of over 400 apartments built on a 10-acre property where Touro College once stood. It’s a transformative addition to downtown Bay Shore and a testament to what’s possible when the community and business leaders come together.

GSBN: Are there any upcoming projects you’re particularly excited about?

EF: Yes! We’re starting a retail committee to complement our existing restaurant committee. This new initiative will bring together fresh voices from board members and business owners to work toward our shared goal: growing commerce in Bay Shore. I’m thrilled about the collaboration and potential this committee holds.

GSBN: How do you balance serving multiple important positions in each organization you are involved in?

EF: Organization and discipline are my cornerstones. I’m an early riser, up by 4:15 a.m., and I use those quiet hours to focus on community work before the day’s demands begin. That peaceful time allows me to plan, reflect, and give my best in every role I take on.