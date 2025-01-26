Winter’s Heating Up With Hot Musical Acts at the Iconic Patchogue Theatre

If passing by the Patchogue Theatre, perhaps ask yourself what the Marx Brothers, Bette Davis, and John Phillip Sousa have in common? During their illustrious careers, these legendary artists performed at the Ward & Glynne’s Theater, which opened in 1923. In its heyday, the “Grand Dame” of Patchogue showcased first-run feature films, Broadway productions, burlesque, vaudeville, and live music performances. Over time, the theatre suffered financial hardships and was shuttered. This historic venue has been renovated and restored to its former glory thanks to the ingenuity of three local businessmen and the incorporated Village of Patchogue. Boasting a state-of-the-art sound system, Broadway-caliber lighting, and spacious seating, this beloved theatrical venue is again the heart and soul of downtown Patchogue.

The Patchogue Theatre’s February line-up features an eclectic mix of musical acts. On February 2, 2025, Blackberry Smoke’s Rattle, Ramble, and Roll tour lands in Patchogue with an ear-pleasing blend of Southern rock, blues, classic rock, and vintage country. Formed in 2000, this American country rock band embodies the rich musical legacy, people, places, and sounds of their home state, Georgia. Their latest album, “Be Right Here,” features songs that tell stories about the kind of colorful characters we all know and love. For Blackberry Smoke, “Embracing the light and finding the silver lining are the heart of what they do best.”

On February 12, the Southern rock vibe continues with the Outlaws, an American band from Tampa, Florida. This band has been around for over 40 years, and they are best known for their 1975 hit, “There Goes Another Love Song.” “Because the Outlaws had been out of the public eye for so long, it was almost like starting over,” explains founding singer/songwriter/guitarist Henry Paul. “But because of the band’s history, we dig deeper, write better, perform stronger. Everything we do is to reinforce the notion that the Outlaws still matter, and that Southern rock will always matter. It’s a message we’re proud to bring into the 21st century.”

On February 15, audiences will visit the early days of Rock’ n’ Roll with “The Million Dollar Experience: A Celebration of Sun Records.” Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll to the music of icons like Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, Johnny Cash, and Roy Orbison. This high-energy show also showcases the once-in-a-lifetime event known as the “Mount Rushmore of Rock’ n’ Roll,” when Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins, and Elvis Presley got together in1956 at Sun Records’ storefront studio in Memphis, Tennessee, for an impromptu jam session. What came out of that serendipitous encounter was a mind-blowing recording dubbed “The Million Dollar Quartet.”

On February 16, Sons of Cream will take us back to the birth of the ’60s British Blues R&B Rock Explosion. In 1966, the British band Cream burst into the music scene, fusing blues with pop, rock, psychedelia, folk, and African rhythms. Nearly 60 years later, Kofi Baker, son of Ginger Baker, Malcolm Bruce, son of Jack Bruce, and Rob Johnson, Ginger Baker’s grandnephew, will celebrate their family legacy with an exciting show featuring classic Cream songs. Sons of Cream isn’t your typical tribute act since these men have a multidimensional pedigree that allows them to bring forth the true heart of what Cream’s music stands for.

February 20 brings a night of country music with Luke Combs UK, “The Ultimate Tribute to Luke Combs,” the country singer from North Carolina who is known for his chart-topping megahits like “Beautiful Crazy” and “She’s Got the Best of Me.” Dust off your cowboy hats and boots because Luke Combs UK, endorsed by Luke Combs himself, is coming to the Patchogue Theatre for an unforgettable night of country music. Luke Combs UK is the closest you’ll get to the real deal with the look and authentic sound of the Grammy-nominated country music megastar.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization that enriches, educates, and entertains a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a wide variety of performing artists. By collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities, Patchogue Theatre is an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region.

PTPA is located at 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, New York 11772. For ticket information and to learn more about their exciting upcoming events, visit their website, Patchogue Theatre, or call the Box Office at 631-207-1313.