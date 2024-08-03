Patchogue: An 1858 Schoolhouse Polished and Celebrated

Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri announced that his grandmother, Rose Romeo Mozzotti, and Uncle Richard Romeo (who was present) attended the Swan River Schoolhouse during the early 20th century.

Nearby was Roe Farm, one of several farms where many of the students worked back then until the 50-pound bell on the steeple was rung, alerting them to class.

It ultimately flew off along with the steeple during the hurricane of ’38. It’s now inside. And it’s loud!

“There’s so much history here,” Pontieri said. “It’s a place for this community that grew and became what it is today.”

It was a pivotal moment for Greater Patchogue Historical Society treasurer, historian, and Suffolk County Historical Society board president Steve Lucas, who helped shepherd the renovation of this 1858 historical treasure in East Patchogue and was the master of ceremony. Lucas and the GPHS board, Pontieri, other officials, locals, and history lovers, altogether a group of 71, attended the Swan River Schoolhouse ceremony that recently took place celebrating the completion of its $360,000 renovation, a Brookhaven Town investment.

Town historian Barbara Russell said it was one of five one-room schoolhouses still standing in Suffolk County and one of the last two in Brookhaven Town.

“Let’s commend the Village of Patchogue, the Town of Brookhaven, and the historical society for keeping it going,” she said.

The ceremony was short, interesting, and punctuated with humor. After sampling cookies, soda, and water, people sat in the rear yard under the trees.

Father James Reiss from St. Paul’s Episcopal Church appeared in period clothing with a large black hat, providing a blessing. “I’m sweating more than y’all,” he joked after the prayer.

Pontieri pointed out that Patchogue’s proclamation was framed unlike everyone else’s. Legis. Dominick Thorne, who has been working on the Avery property restoration a block away, countered with, “The great mayor of Patchogue probably had his proclamation framed because he was a student here.”

Bada-bing!

Other proclamations came forth from NYS Assemblyman Joe DeStefano and NYS Senator Dean Murray.

Deputy Undersheriff John Becker from the Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office related a lot of the hard work on the building was provided by those in the Sheriff Labor Assistance Program. He then quoted George Santayana.

“I’m reminded that those who cannot remember the past are doomed to repeat it. Honoring history is so important,” he said.

Nestled in a neighborhood right next to homes, Lucas gave a shoutout to Steve and Annamae Russo, who live across the street and are the unofficial guardians of the building, as well as Joe DeVita and his sister Rosalie, who live next door and allowed the contractors to park vehicles on their property while the renovations took place. Other pro bono helping hands included Guy DiLauro and Bob Kessler, construction experts who know their stuff.

Among the improvements were a new roof and gutters, reglazing of original windows, new foundation and support for floor joists, new flooring and landscaping as well as fresh paint inside and out. The brand-new flagpole now has solar lights.

After the ceremony, everyone poured out front. The schoolhouse’s historical marker was unveiled, and the ribbon was cut.

Guests then entered the schoolhouse and stepped back in time to when students used inkwells, a potbellied stove heated the room, and a big bell called them to class.