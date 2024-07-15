PATCHOGUE: Kennedy Leaves Chamber, Segues to Patchogue BID

Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce Executive Director David Kennedy (left) is leaving his chamber role to lead the village’s Business Improvement District. Mayor Paul Pontieri is next to him.

While the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, the largest in Brookhaven Town and one of Long Island’s most vital, has grown to 500 plus members, its executive director David Kennedy is heading, with the same title, to Patchogue Village’s Business Improvement District (BID).

The BID was started in 1992.

“I’ll be more involved in community projects instead of events,” Kennedy said. “The most important one is establishing the (Hilton Tempo) hotel; we’re in the next wave. “

“With it, we can now reach out to the city and extend weekend trips to Fire Island. If we estimate even a small tourist economy, it gives us a solid base.”

Kennedy noted that thanks to the strength of healthcare centers appearing in Patchogue.

“We’ve become a healthcare capital. Stony Brook University Hospital is looking at property on Waverly Avenue. New York Blood & Cancer filed a permit for health-related services in February, at 214 East Main Street at the corner of Rider Avenue. Northwell Health has been here on South Ocean Avenue for 10 years, and you have NYU Langone. This ambulatory surgery center will be opening at the former Burlington Coat Factory site on East Main Street in the fall of 2025. Also, there’s a resurgence of supportive services popping up, like yoga studios and acupuncture offices. Growing up in Patchogue, there were always doctors and dentists.”

Mayor Paul Pontieri interjected.

“David brings a full understanding of the economy,” he said. “How do we continue to prosper? The biggest fear is, `Will the village stop being progressive?’ We have big spaces on South Ocean Avenue. How do we fill it with quality?”

Kudos were given to gentlemanly, hard-working Dennis Smith, the former BID executive director who was retiring.

“Dennis wrote this, `The Future is Here in Patchogue Village,’ which is sent out to all the residents and brings a connection to them,” said Pontieri, handing over a beautifully glossy four-page detailed handout including facts, demographics, and specific progress since 2004.

“It tells a story over the last 20 years, and we send it to businesses outside the community.”

Smith plunged his energy into many improvements, including getting funding for the hanging baskets and their watering, solar carports, and security cameras.

Kennedy exuded high-wattage positivity and optimism, leading the chamber for 11 years. He has worked tirelessly, for example, being on the streets at 7 a.m. to make sure road signs, etc., are set up for a parade.

“Dave put together the Restaurant Committee,” Pontieri pointed out. “You have 40 different personalities and needs with that.”

“That was high on my list,” Kennedy said. “Getting them to participate in meetings and gatherings wasn’t easy, but that’s where the energy is. James Bonanno (The Tap Room owner) is such a brilliant businessman and is the chair. So the thinking is,`can you make sure you’re telling the chamber what they need?’ and me telling them the events we’re having.”

“The restaurant owners support the new ones and are good friends,” he added.

Kennedy took the chamber helm the first year Alive After Five went from Friday to Thursday.

“There was a lot of backlash,” he admitted.

Having it on Fridays morphed into heightened late-night drunken disturbances and fights that spiraled over the weekend. The change was suggested by Fifth Precinct police, trustees, and a trustee chamber liaison as a solution to break up the weekend drinking time.

It was effective. The first Thursday was a hit, with about 8,000 people attending.

“A lot of other villages and towns are now having similar events,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s background hints at how he successfully connects with people because his experience is so varied.

He was a village trustee for four years, on the chamber’s board of directors in the early 2000s, a deputy spokesperson for the Town of Brookhaven, and a legislative aide to Councilman Kevin McCarrick. He was also the longest deputy director for the New York State Assembly Minority Conference.

He even worked for a seafood company in Red Hook, Brooklyn, and lived in Sunset Park for a while.

“Anything you want to know about squid, ask me,” he joked.

“My favorite part is connecting people, whether they’re starting a business or need a resource. And I’ve met great people through that.”

A new chamber executive director is being sought. Kennedy plans to move into the BID role in mid-September or early October.