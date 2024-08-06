Sunday at the Great South Bay Music Festival

Music under the full moon at the Great South Bay Music Festival. Life doesn’t get much better than this!

Through the eyes of a first-timer, I was super excited to check out the Great South Bay Music Festival. I went on Sunday, the last day of this extravaganza. We went to see Martin Barre Band (Jethro Tull fame), Jon Anderson (a founder of Yes), and others.

The Davis Park ferry lands in Patchogue, and the festival grounds are a short walk away. The grounds were lined with tents selling music-related merch, food, and drinks, but the big draw was the music. It was nice to see families and kids of all ages enjoying the scene. There was an area for little kids to be entertained at the Five Towns College Stage.

My man is not too old to rock ’n roll at the Main Stage! He was followed on the Main Stage by Jon Anderson and Long Island’s Band Geeks singing Yes. The show did not disappoint, and the moonrise that accompanied it was incomparable. The vibe gave me chills. We had a fantastic day listening to bands from locally known to internationally renowned. Count us in for next year!