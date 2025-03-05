Popular Irish Pubs on South Shore Long Island

Everyone is Irish on Saint Patrick’s Day, but the wealth of Irish pubs on South Shore Long Island make it clear that these establishments are beloved throughout the year. Offering food, drink and entertainment make them fixtures in their neighborhoods. Don’t limit yourself to patronizing them just in the month of March.

BELFAST GASTRO PUB: 101 N Wellwood Ave, Lindenhurst

Imagine a burger topped with corned beef, perfectly paired with your favorite drink. This vision can become a reality at Belfast Gastro Pub. This pub offers signature burgers, entrees, and more in a cozy setting. Savor a traditional Irish breakfast in the main dining area or enjoy a drink from the bar. Don’t miss their St. Patrick’s Day festivities from March 17-18, featuring sticky Guinness BBQ wings, corned beef and cabbage, and much more!

LILY FLANAGAN’S: 345 Deer Park Ave, Babylon

Lily Flanagan’s is a traditional pub that has been providing Irish hospitality since 1987. This establishment serves great food, drinks, and entertainment to Long Island. Visitors can enjoy a crisp Guinness beer alongside an extensive menu. There’s something for everyone, whether it’s Monday Burger Night or Taco Tuesday. The spacious layout has several seating areas and a comprehensive bar. Don’t forget to book your spot for the Shamrock Boozy Bingo on Saturday, March 8, for a good time with brunch, bingo, and cocktails.

KITTY MULLIGANS: 615 East Main St., Bay Shore

Irish hospitality meets live entertainment at Kitty Mulligan’s Irish Pub and Grill. The menu features a variety of Irish and American dishes, perfect for enjoying with family and friends in a warm and inviting atmosphere. Whether you’re craving Dublin Chicken Dippers or the Corned Beef Platter, you’ll find a meal to satisfy your appetite. Join Kitty Mulligans on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, from 5 to 9 p.m., as they welcome back Buoy 34, a local band from the South Shore of Long Island.

NAPPER TANDY’S: 60 E Main Street, Bay Shore

Napper Tandy’s Irish Pub and Catering boasts a rich history within its contemporary and traditional aesthetic. This two-story pub once served as a firehouse. You can find the main bar and several dining areas on the first floor. The menu offers a variety of options, including the Breakfast of Champions dish, featuring corned beef hash, onions, peppers, and eggs. Guests can enjoy drinks at the bar while catching up on sports.

THE PENNY PUB: 79 W Main Street, Bay Shore

If you’re looking for a place with a rich history, The Penny Pub dates back to 1908. This Irish Pub has served all walks of life with good food and hospitality to the people of Bay Shore for over a century. Discover traditional Irish decor that compliments the bar, and sip on Irish Whiskey, Scotch, or Jameson Caskmates Stout – a beer finished with notes of cocoa, butterscotch, and milk chocolate. Their menu offers Irish Whiskey barbeque chicken quesadilla, corned beef, and more. Happy Hour runs Monday through Friday from 3 to 8 p.m.

HARP AND HOUND: 528 Main Street, Islip

The Harp and Hound Pub and Restaurant celebrates and recognizes Celtic heritage through its name, inspired by the Guinness harp, a symbol of Ireland. Inside, whether visitors relax at the bar or sit in the dining area with an endless menu of options, a variety of Irish specialties await hungry patrons. In celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, the March Madness Irish Lunch Special features Guinness Stew and other Irish delicacies. Besides its extensive menu, guests can look forward to live entertainment.

SHANDON COURT: 115 East Main Street, East Islip

Are you searching for a place to indulge in delicious food, drinks, and company? If so, welcome to Shandon Court. This Irish-American restaurant offers a variety of options. Whether you prefer to have a drink at the Irish bar and lounge or indulge in traditional favorites like shepherd’s pie, you’ll find plenty to choose from. Additionally, Shandon Court features full-service catering for many occasions, such as weddings, birthdays, and more.

THE IRISH COFFEE PUB: 131 Carleton Avenue, East Islip

For those planning significant events, such as weddings, bridal showers, or corporate events, The Irish Coffee Pub is an excellent catering option. It features many event spaces, including The Waterford Room, a spacious area embellished with crystal chandeliers, an outdoor patio to enjoy fresh air, and more. With over 40 years of delivering exceptional hospitality, their menu offers many Irish classics—and some twists, such as Cajun chicken served over corned beef and potato hash—all served in an elegant environment.

THE VILLAGE IRISH IDIOT PUB: 1487 Montauk Highway, Sayville

Where luck meets taste, The Village Idiot Irish Pub is a celebrated eatery that provides an inviting experience for all visitors. Its signature dishes include Dreamy Tortellini and Shepherd’s Pie, which can be enjoyed while watching sports on the big screen or taking in live entertainment. There’s also a menu for kids 12 and under.

JAMES JOYCE IRISH PUB: 49 South Ocean Ave, Patchogue

The James Joyce Irish Pub is named after Ireland’s most celebrated novelist and poet, James Joyce. This establishment features a spacious modern interior adorned with murals of the poet. Visitors can immerse themselves in a rich history while enjoying a menu that showcases traditional Irish cuisine. From Chicken Pot Pie on the dinner menu to Bailey’s Irish Cheesecake for dessert, there is a wide variety of dishes for everyone to enjoy.