Murder-Suicide in Islip Hamlet

The Suffolk County Homicide Squad is presently investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide event at Parsons Landing in Islip Hamlet. Third Precinct officers responded to a 911 call placed at 6:30 a.m. this morning when sanitation workers found 73-year-old William Clifford collapsed in the driveway of 4 Parsons Landing with a gunshot wound and a pistol at his feet.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers went inside the home to find his wife, 68-year-old Eileen Clifford, also dead from a gunshot wound.

Nearby residents described the Cliffords as good neighbors and a pleasant couple.