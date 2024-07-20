Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Newspaper cover

Read the
latest issue
Arts & Culture

Under the Big Tent Festival

By Samantha Salerno Posted on
Big Tent Bay Shore
The Island Symphony Orchestra serenaded the crowd with their talent.
Photo by Samantha Salerno.

On Saturday, July 13, Bay Shore’s Under the Big Tent Festival had a successful post-pandemic return on the grounds of Bay Shore’s First Baptist Church. A handful of activities were available for children- birdhouse painting, a bouncy house and even free ice cream! The dance floor was home to a variety of showcases throughout the day. The Island Symphony Orchestra filled the tent with the sweet sounds of Mozart- dogs and kids were even invited to participate! Later in the day, Long Island Soul Sliders East took to the dance floor, teaching participants a line dance! Attendees were pleased with the return of this endearing event.

YES team members were available to discuss mental health outlets.Photo by Samantha Salerno.
This Paws of War representative was seen taking a quick power nap on the stage.Photo by Samantha Salerno.
“Unity Poles” were on display to represent peace around the world.
“A Joyous Noise.”Photo by Samantha Salerno.
Attendees enjoyed decorating their very own birdhouse.Photo by Samantha Salerno.
The bleachers filled up quickly- eager to see the live entertainment.Photo by Samantha Salerno.

About the Author

Related Articles

More from our sister sites