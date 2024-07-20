On Saturday, July 13, Bay Shore’s Under the Big Tent Festival had a successful post-pandemic return on the grounds of Bay Shore’s First Baptist Church. A handful of activities were available for children- birdhouse painting, a bouncy house and even free ice cream! The dance floor was home to a variety of showcases throughout the day. The Island Symphony Orchestra filled the tent with the sweet sounds of Mozart- dogs and kids were even invited to participate! Later in the day, Long Island Soul Sliders East took to the dance floor, teaching participants a line dance! Attendees were pleased with the return of this endearing event.