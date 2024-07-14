KISMET KAPERS: Lucky 13

Congratulations to Kismet buddies Lydon and Kai, who graduated from the Woodhull Fire Island School in June. Evoking his grandfather, the late Ken Z, Kai played a saxophone solo for the five other graduates and their families.

The day of July 4 was clear and sunny, and the night was traditionally rainy. Kismet rocked with music from noon on. Amid the downtown clamor, Phil V. manned the “Wreaths Across America” Vietnam Veterans organization table. Kismet’s parade and celebrations honoring Independence Day and the Coast Guard will be reported on July 7 in the July 19 Kismet Kapers of the Fire Island News.

We eagerly look forward to a full calendar of summer events beginning tomorrow, Saturday, July 13. This lucky “13” day starts early with the annual Bake Sale fundraiser for the Kismet Fire Department at 8 a.m. in the Firehouse. Last year, the goodies were scooped up within 30 minutes, so this is definitely for early birds, but well worth it. Later, beginning at 6 p.m., “Chef John” will host the fourteenth annual “Burger Cook-off” on the beach off Seabay Walk. Everyone is invited. A dozen or more contestants will prepare incredibly creative complex burgers – beef, chicken, and vegan — and bring them to the beach. Burger entries are cut into fourths so several judges can taste them, and then they are gobbled up by onlookers after prizes are awarded.

It is mid-July, well into vacation season, and Kismet offers myriad activities, day and night, some sponsored by KFDA (Kismet Fire Department Auxiliary) and take place in the Fire House. KFDA’s “Kismet Fitness 2024” features Yoga classes on Mondays and Fridays with Patricia at 11:30 a.m. and Pilates on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 a.m. with Dorina. Each session is 1 hour for $20, including a mat. Note that the Fire House is air-conditioned. There is Mah Jongg on Mondays at 7 p.m. and Bingo on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. for children and 8 p.m. for adults in the Fire House. Trivia night is Tuesday at the Dive at 7 p.m. you will likely hear Tim Mooney’s band on Thursday nights at the Kismet Inn.

Summer birthdays are the best, especially at the beach. Dennis W. recently celebrated a big, weekend-long one with friends from far and near. Young Mikey from Pine Walk celebrated his this week, claiming to be 17. 10 is more likely. Save the date: The annual Snapper Fishing Tournament for children under 12 years is scheduled for August 21. Rumor has it we may see a fireworks display from our neighbors to the east in August.